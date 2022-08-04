Shawn Mendes praises Rosalia on her social networks

After having canceled his world tour ‘Wonder Tour’ due to mental health problems, the Canadian has been sharing intimate summer moments where he is seen happy, through his Instagram account where he explains that he is away from the stage to be able to rest and heal. The musician uses his social networks a lot as a tool for expression and it is there that he communicates with his fans to be closer to them, telling them about his feelings and ways of thinking.

On this occasion, he has provided a message through, nothing more and nothing less than our dear Rosalía, by publishing in their stories an interview of the Catalan for Genius where he talked about the meaning behind Saoko, the song with which he started talking about his album ‘Motomami’ and introduced it to the world. There, the artist reflects on the mutability of life and that accepting change is a way that human beings have for its evolution.

“If you accept the change, you accept the contradiction. Because what maybe seemed good to you before or was a principle for you, if you change it is no longer. So, for me, being human is being contradictory and there is nothing else ‘ exiting’ for me than change and transformation. Because I think that sometimes people have a very rigid idea of ​​who others are and people are in constant change, in constant transformation. And I celebrate it, it seems to me something super important and super positive”, explains Motomami in the interview. It would seem that Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend has felt identified with the powerful message of that song.

Less than a week ago, the most feared announcement came to light: Shawn Mendes canceled his tour due to mental health problems. The young man, who had been postponing shows for the same reason a few weeks before, finally, after speaking with professionals and his entire team, announced through Instagram that he needs time to heal to get back on the road. He also recalled the moments on stage since he was fifteen years old and that it is very “uphill” for him, which is why he clarified that his health was the first thing in the meaning of the message.

