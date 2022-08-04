sexier than ever with an inverted neckline top

Camila Hair He has shown us that he has the most summer hotsince in recent days she has shared outfits worth imitating with her 64 million followers, with whom we are sure that the title of the best dressed and the sexiest will be yours.

The singer has not stopped teaching us about styling on the trends who come for this season and his last post confirms that putting together a look starring a reverse neckline top will be the winning trend.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello.

Camila Cabello turns on Instagram by posing with a top with an inverted neckline

If you needed a reason to wear a reverse neckline topthe singer’s look was a very revealing response, with which she showed how to successfully wear this sensual garment while marking trend in the hottest street style for the summer.

Camila Hair She posed with a daring brown top with a prominent inverted neckline, with which she exposed the abdomen area, complementing it with high-waisted jeans with a belt, which was key to encircle the singer’s silhouette and create the perfect harmony.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

And to add a bit of Y2K vibes to her outfit, the singer sported a hairstyle that made this look something impossible to beat. Stretcher She wore two high pigtails with several braids, as well as two locks in front, ideal for outlining her face, a work of art that was in the hands of her head stylist, Dimitris Giannetos.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

Finally, the accessories were present, which added points to the infarct look that the singer wore, by including large earrings and a short necklace in gold tones. She wore makeup that highlighted her look with a cat eye in tune with the top.

