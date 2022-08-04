Selena Gomez’s message about the “true bellies” that has revolutionized Tik Tok

It is not the first time that a celebrity uses her speaker on networks to position herself in favor of Body Positive, the model Sara Sampaio demonstrated with a video that no body is perfect and this week Selena Gómez has once again revolutionized social networks, specifically Tik Tokto show her belly naturally, without filters and on vacation.

Who has not put belly to take a photo in a bikini or swimsuit? The 30-year-old actress appears in a video while someone tells her “”put belly!” to which she replies, “I’m not going to hide anything. Real bellies are becoming a trend again, okay? ” These types of videos mean a lot to the actress who, after her mental health problems, made the decision to stay away from social media for four years. Now she is back and eager to talk about his personal projects, but also to disseminate and normalize issues such as mental health and body image.

@Selena Gomez cow self ♬ original sound – unwinewithtashak

moves like the Body Positive, which affirms that all bodies are beautiful, like Body Neutrality, which believes that you don’t have to like yourself 100% to be happy, are greatly helping women and men to feel good in their own skin. And that celebrities like Selena Gomez, normalize the naturalness of all types of bodies it is very positive. You just have to see the comments that have been left to Selena Gómez in her video, “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin“Said one of her fans, many others thanked her for being “so authentic”.

So, if this summer someone asks you to put on your belly or you dare to do it yourself to pose for a photo, remember Selena Gómez’s message: Friend, bumps are in fashion!