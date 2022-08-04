Selena Gomez’s favorite hair product

After a long period of time away from social networks in order to improve her mental well-being, as she has publicly confessed, Selena Gómez has turned to them regularly, especially Tik Tok, which has undoubtedly become her platform of reference. A decision that is appreciated by the great legion of followers who have followed in the footsteps of the former Disney star for more than a decade.

Selena does not hesitate to repeat the trends who are successful in the video app, post short summaries of their most recent trips, for example Milan, or share details of their day to day. Among them, your makeup or hair care routine.

The popular actress wanted to show her fans the step by step of the skin routine that he performs every day to keep his face firm and hydrated, including the use of patches for bags and dark circles; but she also confessed one of her most affordable beauty secrets: the product with which you achieve perfect hair.

When you get out of the shower, Gómez resorts to the popular 7Seconds Detangler by Unite, a spray conditioner that, in addition to nourishing, manages to untangle hair instantly thanks to the protein base it has. After applying it to the different parts of the hair, the interpreter brushes her hair and, in this case, opts for an updo.

Far from what we might believe, it is a product beauty affordable for all pockets. Currently we can find it in amazon for less than 30 euros, which makes it easier for many to want to try Gómez’s secret for this summer, a time when hair needs more care.

Also, just look the reviews of the web page to observe that it is one of the options most demanded by the public. It seems that Selena Gómez is not the only one who bets on this conditioner daily to prevent her hair from being dry and tangled.

