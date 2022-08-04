Selena Gomez will produce the reboot of “A career woman”

Selena Gomez will produce the reboot of the 80s cult “A career woman”.

As Deadline reports, the singer / actress is negotiating the final details to develop the project in partnership with 20th Century Studios.

According to some sources, screenwriter Ilana Peña will be working on the script of the film, which should land on the Hulu platform.

Still mouths sewn by Selena and the film company.

Directed by Mike Nichols, the 1988 film followed the story of Tess McGill, an ambitious secretary, played by Melanie Griffith, who was called in to replace her manager after an injury.

But when Tess discovers that her idea has been stolen, she will do anything to regain possession of her project.

The film also starred stars such as Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack.

The film was a great success, so much so that it grossed over $ 100 million at box offices around the world. He also received six Oscar nominations.

It is a busy period for Selena: she recently played Mabel Mora in the second season of the TV series “Only Murders in the Building” and will star in the film “In the Shadow of the Mountain”, currently in pre-production.