Selena Gomez proudly shows off her baby bump on TikTok

Selena Gomez He is taking the applause of his fans after sharing a TikTok in which he claims the real human body, far from perfection.

The 30-year-old cantate appears resting in a bikini, when a voice asks her to “put her belly in”, to which Gomez replies:

“I’m not putting any shit in, because the real bellies are back!”

@Selena Gomez cow self original sound – unwinewithtashak

Followers of the artist comment on the material that already has more than two million “likes”.

“The most perfect woman in the world.” “Selena has so much light.” “I never follow celebrities on TT because I don’t want to mess up my algorithm lol. You have been my only exception to that.”

The “Ice Cream” singer also recently wowed her nearly 43 million followers when she shared a video of her pre-makeup morning routine.

Selena turned 30 a few days ago, she was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, the autoimmune disease brought with it panic attacks, anxiety disorder and severe depression. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant for damage caused by lupus, and her donor was her friend at the time, France Raisa.

In 2020 he spoke openly about his mental health, he told a program with Miley Cyrus that he was bipolar.

“After years of going through different things, I knew I was bipolar,” she said. “When I had that information, I got the help I needed. I didn’t freak out when I found out.”

