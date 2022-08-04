Selena Gomez moment

Gallery Magazine – Montevideo Portal

With multiple successes behind her and after several battles related to her health, the Mexican-American artist Selena Gómez turned 30 and today she is finally pleased with herself. At this point, she needs no introduction: former Disney girl, teen idol, Latina icon, multifaceted artist; she has 338 million followers on Instagram and a lot of talent to give.

Hard childhood and early vocation. Selena Marie Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. She with Mexican blood on her father’s side, Ricardo Joel Gómez, she is also the daughter of the American theater actress Mandy Teefey, who had her when she was only 16 years old. She has a half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, the result of the marriage of her mother, separated from Ricardo, with Brian Teefey. Selena, as a child, reproached her mother for her divorce because she “wanted a family with parents who were together”, as she explained to the Huffington Post, something that she later felt guilty about. “My mother sacrificed her whole life for me,” said the artist, assuring that Mandy “had three jobs at the same time,” so her childhood was humble. “We would run out of gas and have to walk to the store to buy spaghetti for a dollar,” she told blogger Perez Hilton.





But, despite the adversities, and perhaps due to maternal inheritance, Selena’s artistic vocation woke up very early. In 2002, she already had her first role in the series Barney & Friends. Later came many other opportunities to display his talents, including Hannah Montana. Until in 2007 she got her role that catapulted her to fame as a “Disney girl” and youth icon: The Wizards of Waverly Place.

As a singer, she began to grow after performing the main song of said series, and did the same with more Disney Channel soundtracks, as well as starring in some movies for the network. She also led her own youth band, Selena Gómez & The Scene, to finally take off alone and become one of the most relevant singers of recent times.





From Disney to the world. Over the years she was breaking with that eternal label of “Disney girl” and building her own image. “I lost a bit of my inner child”, she confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. She began to be persecuted for her relationship with singer Justin Bieber. She had previously had an affair with Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. She later had an affair with musician The Weeknd, DJ Zedd, singer Charlie Puth, and basketball player Jimmy Butler, and there were even rumors of an affair with Chris Evans. Currently, everything points to a possible relationship with actor Nat Wolff.

But the couple he formed with Bieber, in which they had several breakups and reconciliations, was one of the most idealized by fans. Years after the end of her and with Bieber married to Hailey Baldwin, many are still waiting for the return of “Jelena”. According to her, “it was a very difficult breakup”, or so she said in The Hollywood Reporter.

His fight against lupus has also been difficult, a disease that in addition to physical problems has affected his mental health: he has had to withdraw from stages and spotlights on several occasions. “I thought she had lost everything,” she told the magazine. People. The singer even required a kidney transplant, donated by her friend and actress Francia Raísa. “I think she should have won this award for saving my life,” Selena said upon receiving Billboard Woman of the Year.





After overcoming the disease, Gómez opened his own foundation to help fight lupus and founded a company, Wondermind, dedicated to mental fitness. Furthermore, he revealed good morning america that in order to improve his mental health he had been “four years without going on the Internet”.

More active than ever. Selena Gomez also has her own background as a businesswoman (she owns the makeup brand Rare Beauty) and producer (she produced the hit 13 Reasons Why). She has also been an advertising image for brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Pantene. Currently, she is part of the cast of the Star Plus series Only Murders in the Buildingof which she is also an executive producer.

However, despite the success of the series, which in its first season has already been nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards, Selena is the only fictional protagonist who has been left out of the nominations. At this time, the artist seems to be focused on enjoying this stage of her life. “I am so open and I love what I do so much. I’m just in a really good time and place, and I’m enjoying it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, Gómez was one of the star guests at Britney Spears’ wedding. “It was a perfect day for love and I wish Britney nothing but happiness and joy,” she told Entertainment Tonight. He also announced through a TikTok selfie video that new music is coming soon. Therefore, it seems that she is more active than ever.

“I love my work. I’ve been doing it since I was 7 years old. I do not know how to do another thing. And I will continue doing it until I stop having fun and want to relax and be a mother one day, ”she told the Spanish agency. EFE.