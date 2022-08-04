Selena Gomez claims the “true bellies” on TikTok

The singer Selena Gomez, 30, is taking advantage of the summer to rest and disconnect from her day-to-day work as an actress, singer and ‘influencer’. Gomez has decided to go to the beach for a few days and wanted to share with her TikTok followers some moments that she is experiencing on her trip to Italy.

In the latest video uploaded to TikTok this Wednesday, the American artist appears relaxing on a boat in a lavender and orange swimsuit. In the video, the singer appears lip-syncing a conversation between two girls in which one of them advises the other to “suck” her stomach. In response to this recommendation, the second girl replies: “I’m not going to suck anything.” Plus, she makes a claim for “true bellies.” “The real bellies are back, okay?” says the audio.

In this way, Selena Gomez wanted to celebrate the diversity of bodies in the world and wanted to send the message that any body is fine and beautiful. A motto that in recent years has been used by the “body positive” movement.





The video has exceeded 9 million views in just 15 hours. In addition, the fans of the actress have applauded that Selena Gomez raises awareness on this issue. “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin,” one follower commented. “You are probably the best role model,” another follower wrote.

Selena Gomez with her shag hair Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez reveals her health problems

Gomez has always been candid about how her health conditions impacted her body. In a 2019 interview on the podcast Giving Back Generation Hosted by Raquelle Stevens, the actress shared that the medication she takes for her lupus diagnosis is one of the main things that affects her weight.





“I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing the body image stuff more,” said the star, who also received a kidney transplant in 2017. “It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life, it even depends on the month, to be honest.

The actress and singer talks about her health problems on social networks. Instagram/Selena Gomez

In a TikTok posted in April, Gomez took aim at haters who mess with her body. “I don’t care about my weight because people are going to talk about it anyway,” he said. “‘You’re too small’, ‘you’re too big’, ‘that doesn’t suit me’, she said on that occasion. What’s more, Selena Gomez concluded that video by saying that she was perfect just the way she is.