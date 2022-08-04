Santiago Segura flies higher than Tom Cruise

Santiago Segura has done it again. Not even this summer’s heat waves have stopped families from flocking to see his Christmas movie, the third starring the Garcia Loyola family.

Father there is only one 3 It is already the Spanish feature film that has grossed the most so far in 2022. In fact, in just four days it had surpassed the one that headed that list, which was alcarrasof Carla Simon.

With all certainty, a film by the Madrid director will be the highest grossing national cinema for the fourth consecutive year. It was in 2019 Father there is only one (14,238,290 euros), in 2020 Father there is only one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law (12,934,396 euros) and in 2021 To all train Destination Asturias (8,500,000 euros). By the way, at Christmas the second part of this last one will be released, which aspires to be the most watched Spanish production… of 2023.

had a bumpy ride Father there is only one 3but the final result seems to be up to its usual audience, which is not made up of moviegoers from row seven, but by dads, moms and kids as anyone who has come to see it, one or even more times, may have verified. Well, you know what kids like to repeat experiences.

Has been Maria Luisa Gutierrez, one of the producers of the film, the one who has stuck out her chest on her Twitter account. After last weekend, Segura’s film accumulates 1,610,000 tickets sold“more viewers than Top Gun and than Thor”, he highlights, referring to Top Gun: Maverick Y Thor: Love And Thunder. And add another spectacular fact: Father there is only one 3 It is the fourth film that manages to be number one at the box office for three consecutive weeks so far this year, after three North American super productions (Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Uncharted).

Interestingly, there is a nod to Tom Cruise at the beginning of the new success of Santiago Segura. The director from Madrid thanks the spectators for coming to the cinema, as did the American actor himself in Top Gun: Maverick. In various interviews, he has recalled that he has known Cruise since the time he was boyfriend of Penelope Cruzwhen the actor frequented Spain.

The film is produced by Bowfinger International Pictures (where Gutiérrez is a partner of Segura), Sony Pictures International Productions and Mama went on a trip the film AIE, in co-production with Cindy Teperman and Mogambo, and with the participation of Amazon and Atresmedia. All of them will be more than satisfied. Father there is no more than one 3 cost 2.7 million euros – he received one million in the call for general aid from the ICAA – and has already surpassed, by far, 7 at the box office.