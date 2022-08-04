Santiago Naveda, near the Miedz Legnika of Poland

Sources confirmed to ESPN that there is an ongoing negotiation for Santiago Naveda to play for Miedz Legnika in the First Division of Polish soccer.

MEXICO — While the directive of the America refine the last details with the Ajax in the negotiation for Jorge Sanchezan Eagles youth squad is very close to emigrating to Poland.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that there is an ongoing negotiation so that santiago naveda can play in it Miedz Legnika of the Ekstraklasathe First Division of Polish football.

The details of the operation have been kept secret, but Naveda has less than a year left on his contract with Americawhich expires on June 30, 2023, and the 21-year-old midfielder is eager to play more minutes, something that with the coach Ferdinand Ortiz has not had

Naveda, who has completed all his training in the basic forces of the America club from the Sub 13 category to the Sub 20 and then the first team, has played a total of 1 thousand 312 minutes in 27 games of MX League with the Eagles in the Maximum Category.

Santiago Naveda is close to emigrating to soccer from Poland. picture 7

However, 19 of those 27 games were at Guardinaes 2021, a tournament in which he played all 17 games of the Regular Phase and the two of the Quarterfinals under the command of Santiago Solarinine of them as starters.

However, after that great personal tournament, on August 7 of last year, on Date 3 against Puebla, Naveda suffered a serious injury to his left ankle, for which he had to undergo surgery on the anterior joint capsule deltoid ligament , as America reported in a statement.

That injury sidelined Naveda from the rest of Apertura 2021 and he was barely able to play again until February 2022, when he quickly earned a spot in Solari’s final games as coach of the America.

Under the command of Ferdinand Ortizthe azulcrema youth squad has only participated in two official matches, precisely the first two of “Tano”, on Days 9 and 10 of Clausura 2022, for a total of 91 minutes.

After that 0-0 against Chivas On March 12, when he came on as a substitute at minute 64, Naveda has not played a single minute in the first team of the Eagles and today his future seems to lie in Poland.