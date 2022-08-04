Ryan Gosling explained how he balances his career and fatherhood

Ryan Gosling he is putting his family first, as he revealed in an interview he gave to ‘Heat’ magazine where he explained that he prioritizes fatherhood with his daughters beloved lee6 years old, and beloved emeraldof 7, whom he shares with Eve Mendeswho recently reacted to the work of his partner in the tape ‘Barbie’.

The 41-year-old actor also explained that his little girls are a big influence in determining the projects he’s involved in, “I’m a father first, and part of the reason for making the movie ‘The Gray Man’ was this opportunity for us to go to these cool places and be there with my daughters.”

“You know, it’s funny, we went to France and we went everywhere, we went to the Louvre and all that stuff. And if I ask you now, ‘What was your favorite part of France?’ They’ll say, ‘The fruit plate at the hotel,’” Gosling joked.

Ryan Gosling at the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Getty Images

Ryan also revealed that he plans to introduce his daughters to his acting work with his upcoming movie, ‘Barbie’ was one way to do that. Not necessarily like he’s doing it for them, but it’s the first time I think they’re getting it.”

“Though for the life of you, you can’t understand why I want to play Ken, because no one plays Ken,” the actor joked, adding, “But that’s why we have to tell his story.”

Eva Mendes spoke about raising her daughters alongside Gosling in an interview with ‘Forbes’, “Hopefully I’m showing them that there are no specific gender roles that one should assume and that we are partners in this and that we are all partners in this Not just me and Ryan, but them too.”

“It’s a team effort every day, so if you see him and me not doing certain things that, again, are not specific to gender stereotypes, I think that just creates balance and harmony,” he added. the actress.

On the other hand, Mendes also recently revealed that he asked Gosling for the underwear he wore during the filming of ‘Barbie’, as he reported on ‘The Talk’ that his partner sent him a photo characterized as the Ken doll on the who appears with platinum hair, wearing an open denim vest and pants of the same fabric from which a part of his white underpants stands out, which has the name of his character printed on it.

As he commented, “It’s a funny photo, and he’s trying to be funny, which has worked on every level. But when he sent it to me at work and I saw it I was like, ‘Can I keep those underpants?’ Please, I never ask for anything.”

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

SEE ALSO: Ryan Gosling, Joe Manganiello and more celebrities who could not resist a Latina

Eva Mendes reveals Ryan Gosling’s hidden talent and drives fans crazy