Robert Pattinson is the most attractive man in the world

In 2020, Dr. Julian De Silva shared an image of Robert Pattinson. According to him, science had determined that the actor was the most beautiful man in the world.

De Silva said that they had used a measure of physical perfection, the Greek Golden Ratio of beauty Phi.

PHYSICAL PERFECTION WAS MEASURED

He found that the actor had an overall rating of 92.15%. The “Batman” actor was compared to other male celebrities. It turned out to come out at the top of the list which was compiled using the latest computer mapping techniques.

Pattinson was revealed as the clear winner when the physical perfection of elements of his face was measured. The actor’s eyes, nose, chin, eyebrows, facial shape, jaw, and lips were compared to those of other male celebrities.

According to the Greek Golden Ratio of beauty Phi, the results determined that the actor was the closest idea to perfection. The De Silva Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London uses technology in its work.

Harley Street Facial Cosmetic Surgeon explained: “These new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful.”

The specialist also highlighted that this technology was used to plan surgery for patients.

A BEAUTY EQUATION

According to the Daily Mail, the Greek Golden Ratio of beauty Phi comes from the European Renaissance, where architects and artists used it as an equation to help them create their work. The ratio could apply to anything.

The famous Leonardo Da Vinci used it to create the Vitruvian Man. Since then, scientists have adapted the mathematical formula to explain what makes people beautiful by measuring the width and length of their faces and then dividing the results.

The idea was that the closer the body or face ratio was to Phi or 1.618, the more beautiful a person was. Measurements were taken from the hairline. Then between the eyes, to the bottom of the nose, and then to under the chin.

If the numbers were equal, the person would be considered more beautiful. The symmetry and proportion of the face were taken into account, and for one to be seen as beautiful, the length of the ears had to be equal to that of the nose.

The width of the eyes would also have to be equal to the distance between them. For Pattinson to be crowned in the category, he was measured alongside other male celebrities.

HE MEASURED WITH OTHER FAMOUS

The second runner-up for the most beautiful man in the world was Henry Cavill, with a score of 91.64%. He got the highest score for his forehead and lips and the corresponding proportion of the position of his lips, nose, and eyes.

However, the space between the “Witcher” star’s eyes was what gave her a lower score. Bradley Cooper came in third place with a score of 91.08%, with the highest being the position of the chin, lips, and eyes.

De Silva revealed that the “A Star is Born” actor scored lower for the shape of his face and nose. In fourth place was Brad Pitt, who scored 90.51% with high eye spacing, but scored poorly on “the shape of his nose.”

George Clooney came in fifth place, with a score of 89.91% due to volume loss in the face and sagging around the eyes at age 60.