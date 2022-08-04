Robert Downey Jr.: Robert Downey Jr. will star in the new adaptation of “Parker” | Film and Television

Robert Downey Jr is ready to return to action, and after a great run playing one of the fan-favorite superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universenow he will get into the skin of a professional thief in the new production “Parkers”.

Downey Jr. and the writer and director Shane Black they joined Amazon Studios to develop a series of film and television projects adapted from the crime fiction series “Parker” by Donald E Westlake.

According to close sources, the actor will be the protagonist of a new movie franchise by playing will play Parkercharacter created by Donald E Westlakeunder the pseudonym Richard Stark. Robert and Shane team up 9 years after co-writing and directing “Iron Man 3”.

The first project to emerge will be a feature film titled “Play Dirty”, in which Downey Jr. Black will direct and write the adaptation alongside Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi. Joel Silver will produce alongside Susan Downey for the Downey team and Marc Toberoff. Ezra Emanuel will co-produce.

Who is “Parker”?

Parker is a professional thief with one main characteristic: his taciturn character and his habit of waiting for people sitting on a sofa in a dark room. Parker is creepy, not only because he’s cold, methodical, and efficient, but also because Westlake has managed to make him so believable. Parker doesn’t engage in spectacular feats of strength, which would make him unreal, but rather he acts realistically, taking the most direct route in his actions.