Rihanna’s brilliant answer on the key to being a billionaire | Present

Rihanna has become news in the last week after Forbes included her in the list of the artists with the greatest fortune. The one from Barbados became the protagonist of the headlines in the media around the world and just a few days later she has given us the keys to her success.

Because a paparazzo accosted Riri down the street and asked her how she had managed to amass her gigantic wealth and the soloist’s response was simply brilliant. Not her fashion line, not her records, not her tours…

“God is good”. 3 words were enough for Rihanna to conquer the world again with her sense of humor and peculiar irony. Something that she has already shown repeatedly every time her followers ask her about the publication of her new studio album.

Because the singer has repeated ad nauseam that she is tired of being asked about her next musical projects and that she will only release her new album (or her double album according to rumours) when she is completely satisfied with the sound of that LP.

But the truth is that after more than half a decade since the release of her latest album, Anti, Rihanna does not need music to survive. She has managed to amass a gigantic fortune thanks to the diversification of her business.

An authentic empire based on the Rihanna brand that has earned her more than 1,000 million in her makeup firm, FENTY BEAUTY and almost 300 million in her lingerie firm, Savage X Fentynot counting the money that his fashion firm and his collaborations with top brands brought him.

Despite the youth of her companies, it is clear that the author of topics such as Diamonds or Umbrella. Regarding his musical career, Forbes points out that the difference between the aforementioned 1.7 and the sum of the previous companies results in his artistic income. Therefore, the figure is around 30 million.

They are not negligible numbers at all but it is only one thousandth compared to what surrounds the brands he founded. Whether or not you release a record, the truth is that the Rihanna brand has become a real factory for generating money.