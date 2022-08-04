Rihanna stands out as the youngest self-made billionaire

EFE Latam Videos

Women, indigenous people and young people, protagonists of the La Paz Book Fair

La Paz, Aug 3 (EFE).- Women of letters, indigenous languages ​​and young people in the written word are the central themes of the International Book Fair of La Paz, one of the main cultural events in Bolivia that began this Wednesday with the Cultural Center of Spain and the Chilean city of Iquique as special guests. The twenty-sixth edition of the exhibition, organized by the Departmental Book Chamber of La Paz (CDLLP), was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the country’s president, Luis Arce; the Mayor of La Paz, Iván Arias; the Spanish ambassador to Bolivia, Francisco Javier Gassó, and the Chilean consul general, Fernando Velasco, among other guests. The inauguration was marked by the music of the Bolivian guitarist Piraí Vaca and a performance of the typical dance of the morenada by a troop of cholitas, the emblematic Aymara women of La Paz, together with the “Eduardo Caba” Municipal Band, who toured the corridors of the fair spreading joy. The expectation is to welcome some 100,000 visitors in eleven days of the fair, with more than 400 cultural activities and some 160 exhibitors from all over the country, the president of the CDLLP board, David Pérez Hidalgo, explained to Efe. FEMININE POWER “We are aligned with the Year of Depatriarchalization and the Fight against Violence against Women. Empowered women will be very present,” Pérez said, explaining that of the thirty invited authors, “70% are women in a variety of literary genres. The tribute to the female contribution to literature is also reflected in the names chosen for the four rooms where the fair activities will take place. One bears the name of the mining leader Domitila Barrios, whose testimony of struggle is reflected in the book “If you allow me to speak…”, published in 1978 by the Brazilian Moema Viezzer. The second room is called Feminiflor, after the Bolivian magazine with a feminist focus published between 1921 and 1923, and the third is named after the poet Emma Villazón. Room four is called the Women’s Athenaeum, after a group of young upper-middle class women who were key in developing proposals that challenged conservative positions in early 20th century Bolivia. In addition to women, the fair will also have spaces for narration in native languages, regarding the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. The value of youth for literature will also be highlighted for the “new technological languages” and for the “ideas of the new paradigms that this generation proclaims,” ​​Pérez said at the opening ceremony. SPECIAL GUESTS For the first time the fair has a guest city, Iquique, in order to strengthen the “ties of brotherhood” that link that northern Chilean city with La Paz through a dialogue “through the arts, culture and literature “, indicated the CDLLP. The guest of honor institution is the Cultural Center of Spain in La Paz (CCELP), which last May celebrated a decade of operation, something that, according to Pérez, “must be celebrated”. “The CCELP has always been a very active participant, it has never denied us support in all the fairs we have had,” he stressed. In his turn, the Spanish ambassador stressed that the CCELP is not dedicated “to the promotion of its own culture”, but has grown “supporting creators, the Bolivian and La Paz cultural industries.” “The focus of cultural cooperation in Spain is very clear, culture is a development factor, it is an element that allows the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, which contributes immensely to reducing poverty and inequalities,” Gassó remarked. For this reason, Spanish cultural action aims at exchange, the promotion of diversity and the meeting of cultures, she added. THE PARTICIPANTS Among the invited authors are the Spanish Álex Chico, Tirso Priscilo Vallecillos, Laura Freixas, Ana Flecha, Blanca Riestra, María Lois and Álex Ayala and from Chile will come Óscar Contardo, Yosa Vidal, Romy Jones, Juan Malebrán, Jonathan Guillén, Juan José Podestá and the Mapuche poet Daniela Catrileo. The Argentines Anna Franco, Elsa Osorio and Daniel Benchimol, the Uruguayan Fernanda Trías, the Italian Silvio Mignano, the German Robin Kiera, the Venezuelan Manuel Llorens, the Mexican Chary Gumeta, the Ecuadorian Xavier Oquendo and the Cuban Katiuska Blanco will also participate. The host country will be represented by the award-winning writers Liliana Colanzi, Magela Baudoin and Giovana Rivero, the communicator Quya Reyna and the plastic artist, narrator of the indigenous oral tradition and director of the Museum of Ethnography and Folklore, Elvira Espejo. The fair will take place at the Chuquiago Marka Fairground, in the southern neighborhood of Bajo Següencoma, until August 14. (c) EFE Agency