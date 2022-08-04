Rihanna: How her life has changed since she became a mom

Popstar, actress, model, entrepreneur, diplomat and for some months also mom. How has the life of Rihanna since when was your first child born?

A source close to RiRi and to his partner, the rapper A $ AP Rockyspoke to Entertainment Tonight Online how the two are immersing themselves in their first parenting experience while keeping a low profile a New York.

The insider revealed that Rihanna and A $ AP “they are keeping things quiet so they can enjoy their little family. Privacy has become increasingly important for the couple. When it was just the two of them, they would go out all hours of the day and night and interact with the fans. Now, with the baby, they are a little more protective“.

Since the birth of their son, a boy whose name has not yet been disclosed, the couple have only been spotted in public on a handful of occasions. In early July, Rihanna posed in a barbershop London while A $ AP Rocky got his hair cut. Later that month, RiRi was seen as she arrived for her partner’s set al Lollapalooza Music Festival of Paris, in France, and then to shop in New York City. At the end of the month, the couple spent an elegant evening at the Italian-American restaurant Coalalso in New York.

The source also revealed to ET Online that Rihanna is enjoying family time, but will ultimately shift some of her focus back to work: “He is one of the hardest working people out there and can definitely have it all. She will be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career“.

Just last June Rihanna took first place in the 2022 ranking of Forbes of the “richest self-made women in America” ​​and is also the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States.

Well, when will he hear some new music? Rihanna joked recently that she didn’t expect a lullaby album: “My fans would kill me if they waited that long for a lullaby“.

ph: getty images





















