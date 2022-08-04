Rihanna, first public appearance as a new mother: here are the pictures

On his official social profiles there is no trace of the good news, which yet has been in the public domain for weeks: last May 13, Rihanna she became the mother of a beautiful child born of love with her partner A $ AP Rocky.

But, since that day, the singer had never shown herself around by fans and paparazzi, nor had she celebrated the arrival of her first child with a post on social media. Probably also to disconnect from commitments and enjoy the best moment of her life, after the stressful pre-birth weeks that involved her partner with some legal problems.

However, on Saturday 2 July, on the occasion of a performance by her partner, Rihanna was spotted at Wireless Festival to the Crystal Palace Park in London and social media have literally gone crazy.

Many fans who tried to steal a selfie with the pop star, or simply immortalize her passage in the parterre to publish it on social media and so everyone was able to admire Rihanna’s return to public.

A large black puffer jacket with feathered details on the cuffs and hood, long black hair and a flashy silver necklace to complete the look. Rihanna made a very quick appearance, granting a few greetings and handshakes, before returning to Los Angeles to her baby along with her partner.

According to sources close to the couple, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom ”.

Cover image: LaPresse