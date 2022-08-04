Rihanna confirms her return to music after her pregnancy: “Yes, I’ll be back” – Music

That’s how happy he was last night Rihanna in the photo call of one of the events that the artist usually attends in her busy life as a public figure and businesswoman. There she met an old journalist friend who belongs to the “Entertainment Tonight” and whom I had not seen for a long time.

Both were chatting about how their lives were going now and congratulated each other, one for being married and Rihanna, obviously, for being pregnant. The one from Barbados is expecting her first baby, something that she confirmed a few weeks ago, and she loves walking the red carpets showing off her beauty and her incipient maternity tummy.

Both were having an interesting conversation about the world of fashion and beauty, something closely linked to the artist’s brand, and the journalist took the opportunity to ask her how she was dealing with being pregnant and always being beautiful. Rihanna She replied that with this experience in between, she learns something new every day and that she loves being beautiful and feeling beautiful.

But the most interesting question -and the one that all her fans were probably waiting for- came when the reporter asked her about her new music, since she has been away from any release or concert on stage for several years: “Yes”he answered emphatically, “New music will come from me”answered the artist.

“My fans would kill me if they waited this long just to hear a lullaby”, was joking during the interview when her friend asked if it was going to be a collection of lullabies. So the time is definitely coming when Rihanna is going to return to the world of music with his new songs.

A very fashionable pregnancy

The 33-year-old diva also offered some statements for the magazine “People” in that event in which he confessed that he is enjoying when choosing his outfits for this stage of his life. But not everything was going to be fun, since she has described her pregnancy as a challenge: “I like it, I’m enjoying it. I like the fact that I don’t have to worry about covering my belly. If I feel a little plump, it’s like… whatever! It’s a baby!”declared on the red carpet.

The singer has declared that, since there are nine months in which her body is going to have to adapt to a series of changes, she does everything she can to be comfortable, but she really has days of all kinds, since sometimes she has the need to stay at home all day doing nothing: “Right now, being pregnant, sometimes all I feel is wanting to lie on the couch all day”.

Yes indeed, Rihanna admits that there is nothing like putting on a good outfits to get through the day, although that may seem somewhat superficial: “You put on some clothes and it’s like when you look good, you feel good”he affirmed, “I’ve been hearing that forever, but it’s true”.

