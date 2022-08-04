Rihanna also chooses the cone cups of Lotta Volkova x Jean Paul Gaultier

Rihanna in Lotta Volkova x Jean Paul Gaultier tells us that everyone likes this collaboration.

After a pregnancy that rivals the most sought-after catwalks and the arrival of baby Fenty on May 13th, the singer from Barbados confirms herself as a style icon. For a date with the partner, the rapper A $ AP Rocky, the singer opted for a raven black ensemblefrom the beloved collection and already chosen by many celeb from Volklova x Jean Paul Gaultier fight.

A black silk and mesh corset with a burlesque allure. Date from cone cups, also called telescopic, introduced by the couturier and since then the symbol of the maison. Combined with coordinated leggings, and a long, tone sur ton, soft leather trench coat. The look was completed with black pumps, the bag Saddle by Dior, in a mini version, and hexagonal-shaped eyeglasses that frame the singer’s face.

The singer originally from Barbados, in 2014, won the Style Icon Award during the CFDA, Council of Fashion Designers of America starting with: “it can beat me but not my outfit”, and this original and not at all obvious look is a faithful testimony of these words. The reference to the past, the trend signed by Lotta x Jean Paul Gaultier, flanked by an attentive eye and an innate femininity. They manifest the singer’s ability to match the garments together as only she knows how to do. Celebrating her personality and uniqueness, for memorable looks to be replicated at any occasion.