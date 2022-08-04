Ricardo Cadena’s time is up in Chivas: Who will replace him?

The rojiblancos strategist finished with all the points he had in his favor to command the reins of the most important team in Mexican soccer.

It was to be expected that at Club Guadalajara they gave Ricardo Cadena a deadline Given the poor results it has accumulated so far in the Opening Tournament 2022, where they have no victories, they have barely scored three goals and the operation comes from more to less, however, the load of parties has not given room for maneuver to the leadership commanded by Amaury Vergara.

This Wednesday the Rebaño Sagrado will hold a friendly match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in the United States and on Friday they will be measuring Mazatlan for Day 7, in addition to the fact that just the previous Saturday they drew another bitter draw against Pachuca on the field of the Akron Stadium.

Las Chivas have been left to duty in this contest in all aspects, since it was thought that with Cadena finally a project would have success, but the fiction has been very far from reality, because they have made serious mistakes in all areas of the field, where even Alexis Vega has gone from hero to villain by failing the decision penalty against the Tuzos.

The deadline for Ricardo Cadena in Chivas

It should be noted that other coaches were thanked long before reaching these instances where Guadalajara is shaping up to emulate its worst streaks without knowing the victory at the start of a tournament, Well, Cadena has already managed to overcome the six duels without winning and on Friday against the Cañoneros he does not look an easy visit either, however, everything indicates that it will be his last chance before saying goodbye to the rojiblanco bench.

Poll Do you think that leaving Cadena is the solution in Chivas? Do you think that leaving Cadena is the solution in Chivas? No, he’s not to blame No, but it is the easiest option 399 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“The one on Friday against Mazatlán FC and this is where the real test for the coach will be. The trust of the board headed by Amaury Vergara is there, but Cadena knows that if he doesn’t get the 3 points against the Cañoneros, he has one foot off the bench”, It was part of what Toquefiltrado published on the Mediotiempo portal.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!