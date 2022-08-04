Retirees at the end of the world

“Humility is needed, not pride”

Cesar Pavese, the craft of living,

August 18, 1950

CLARIFICATION

The facts and circumstances narrated here are real, but some of the names of the people cited have been changed.

The end

July 19, 2022 in La Alameda was a sunny day. The neighborhood was preparing for what would be a week full of nothing and a Tuesday full of words.

Car parks were empty, water bottles were frozen in the morning, liquids under 100 milliliters were stored, suitcases were weighed on bathroom scales. There, and throughout the country, citizens wondered if continued coexistence without work obligations or mosquito bites between the fingers would be more painful.

But in El Saja, that urbanization attached to the Castle, Juan Gutiérrez, 82 years old, retired, with three daughters, a good movie buff, would not see, of all that, nothing. On the last day of the summer of 1999 he knew that there are certain things in life that you don’t need to know about. This was one of them.

At 8 am his young daughter, dizzy from the heat wave and a self-managed move, banged on the door until he ushered her in. The entire house settled on his chest, the “lifetime” furniture was, suddenly, made of concrete. His thirtysomething independence was left on the landing. She turned the corner and answered “I’m fine” to his father, already on the way to the sky blue room, knowing that there she would not be able to cry alone again. The diaspora is now returning with retirees from the end of the world.

Juan, at 7, knew that the future of his daughters no longer belonged to him even if they returned under his roof.

At 8 o’clock I had prepared the broccoli and defrosted the tenderloin fillets facing by 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

At 9 he had returned from the Health Center and from shopping.

At 10 o’clock he had already shit on the lack of bank personnel, on the telemarketers of his telephone company, on Paco –the mechanic who fixes his car–, on his wife because he had cooked the broccoli for the second time.

At 11 o’clock, life was a movie that is only called “entertaining”.

Juan has his stomach sewn to the fridge, to the shopping list and to the aisles of Carrefour. Not knowing what day the shelf items will change keeps you on your toes. He frequently argues with his wife about whether to say “Pueblo de Barajas” or “Barajas Pueblo”, if Hugh Hefner and Hugh Jackman are the same person, how many tomatoes are in the gazpacho. Ditch any conversation by putting age on the table and a “what the hell” ahead. Juan only says the endings of proverbs as if he were not interested in the beginning of things: “silver bridge”, “the seams make sores”, “dining like a beggar”.

Twenty years ago cracks appeared in the walls but with Juan’s retirement he stopped seeing them. There are no new things anymore because not advancing time is as easy as getting carried away by it. Things do not break or are broken: they are not and are not replaced. “I don’t want anything” he repeats like a mantra. There are no new cups, no new clothes, no new bottle of cologne, no new suitcases, no new job, no new trip, no new friends, no new dreams, no new girlfriend, no new weddings, no new daughters, no new divorce, no new singleness. There are soups, purees and creams in the corridor where the cleaning products were. The frozen ones are kept in the same place as before. For the fridges. “There is much to expect from a frozen cetacean” he read somewhere and now he repeats it from time to time.

The data and statistics provided by the Demographic Age Indications of the City Council Register reveal that there are more people over 64 years of age living in the Alameda de Osuna than there are greyhounds in the Central district of Madrid. And that is saying. It is not news, it is not an isolated event, it is not a chronicle from a Patagonian town. Here there are no ancestral rituals, clothing made with natural dyes, succulent delicacies, wrinkled hands from making. There are no longings, there is no fear. For not having, there is neither field nor lands nor furrows. There are works, yes, luckily. But there are no extraordinary events because there is nothing extraordinary about being retired and in turn there is nothing more extraordinary than not having anything else to do other than being retired. And live, of course. Juan lives “entertaining”. He lives to see how the loin thaws, how the teletext is updated, how his grandchildren grow up, how his little daughter returns home.

And it happens that one forgets to exist in the face of small concerns. Juan asks his daughter with concentrated eyes if she thinks it is called “Barajas Pueblo” or “Pueblo de Barajas”. She thinks about the quarterly VAT collection, about the whatsapp that she shouldn’t have sent and that she has left the curtains on the apartment that she just left.

-First was the town and then the airport?

Ask. Juan sits back in his chair and spears the broccoli with a half smile. He clears his throat.

-You don’t listen, you don’t listen, you don’t listen.

It was 14 in the afternoon. “It was the end of the millennium. The last minute of an exceptional day” narrated Leila Guerriero.

Entertaining.