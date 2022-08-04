Release date for Garfield movie with Chris Pratt

One of the most important actors in Hollywood it is Chris Prattwho has participated in iconic franchises such as Jurassic World, Avengers and more high-budget productions. For his part, he is now betting on giving his voice to characters, and one of them is precisely garfieldthe orange cat that has been loved for generations.

Previously it had been announced that the actor would lend his voice to the character, but no further progress had been made in this regard, not even a trailer for such a mysterious tape. However, the release date for this animation has already been announced, and it will be neither more nor less than the next February 16, 2024 when it can be enjoyed in theaters.

The film was originally announced in 2016 , but it was several years before more news of the cast and whether it was going to be animation or live action came to light. In November, it was confirmed that Pratt would give voice to the feline. The notification came shortly after it was announced that the actor would also play Mario in his animated film.

The filming is being directed by Mark Dindalwho was previously in charge of The Emperor’s Follies Y Chicken Little of the company Disney. The script comes from David Reynolds, who worked as a writer with Dindal on other adaptations such as Finding Nemo, so it is possible that this tape surpasses the live action of 2024.

None have been revealed yet, but we may see it in 2023.

Via: IGN