Quentin Tarantino Gives Up on Top Gun: Maverick: ‘Fucking Great’

Quentin Tarantino admits he had some apprehensions about the Top Gun sequel (1986). He is an admirer of Tony Scott’s cinema, with whom he collaborated on true-romance (1993), did not know how Tom Cruise would manage to make a sequel without the director of the original film, who died in 2012 at the age of 68.

“I know, that’s why I said no for all these years, for that very reason. We found a way”, the star would have responded to the filmmaker of street dogsas he recalled on the ReelBlend podcast.

“It’s the closest we’ll ever get to seeing another Tony Scott movie.and it was fucking great”, expressed Tarantino after seeing Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen. “(Director Joseph Koskinski) did a great job. Respect and love for Tony was in every frame. He was present for almost every decision.”

the author of Kil Bill He is not used to giving his opinion on films in theaters or recent ones, but he made an exception with the sequel to the eighties classic.

“I’m lovin ‘it Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic. I saw it in theaters… That one and Love without barriers by (Steven) Spielberg provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind I thought I would never see again,” he said.

His enthusiasm even led him to praise particular moments in the film. For example, the commented appearance of Val Kilmerone of the most moving moments in history.

“It’s a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of lime light (1952)… But it works. you are waiting for it and the fucking scene fulfills”.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Since its premiere at the end of May, the sequel to top gun It has grossed US$ 1.32 billion in theaters around the world, establishing itself as the most successful production of the year and the greatest phenomenon in Tom Cruise’s career.

Celebrated by the public, critics and members of the industry, it is not ruled out that it will have a great presence in the next edition of the Oscars.