Quentin Tarantino confesses what he thinks is the best movie of all time

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most acclaimed names in Hollywood and throughout the film industry, having delivered films that did not take long to become great classics in film history such as Kill Bill either pulp fiction.

Undoubtedly, many must consider some of his works among the best films of all time. But for Tarantinothe choice is far from his filmography, although it does belong to another of the big names in the industry: steven spielberg.

«I think Jaws is the best movie ever made. Maybe not the best film. But it is the best movie ever made. And then there are other movies that can get into your rarefied air. But as far as a movie goes, there’s nothing that does them better than Jaws. There is no ‘better’ than Jaws. It’s the best movie ever made. And it shows how poorly timed most movies were made before Jaws.“, the director told Cinemablend.

