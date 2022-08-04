PUMA’s Manchester City Third Kit Debuts in the Metaverse

It is the first Manchester City kit to debut in the metaverse.

The brand new kit was first introduced on Roblox, giving players the opportunity to explore and interact with the new kit in PUMA and the Land of Games experience.

The new third shirt celebrates the creativity of Manchester with Fizzy Light and Parisian Night Colours, featuring details inspired by the city’s street art.

The special event of Metaverse presents the new image of Manchester City. For a limited time only, the experience will feature the Manchester City home kits and third kit.

As part of the launch, a portal to the Manchester City Blue Moon experience will open on Roblox, giving visitors the chance to win a free item.

Additionally, during the first two weeks of launch, users who compete and win in Football Rush in PUMA and Land of Games will be able to redeem the free Manchester City digital third kit. All other visitors will have the opportunity to purchase the new digital Manchester City Third Kit from the PUMA Item Shop on Roblox.

To further support the launch, PUMA will host a Football Rush YouTube tournament, which will have approximately ten participants. The tournament will take place after the kit release event and the winners of the tournament will receive $10,000 USD to use on Roblox.

“We are thrilled to continue to evolve our experience within Roblox with our PUMA and Land of Games,” said Ivan Dashkov, director of creative culture at PUMA. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Manchester City and the launch of this kit to push boundaries by doing something different and innovative. As we continue to test and learn in the Web3 space, we look forward to leveraging Roblox as a platform to connect with fans of all ages.”

“Manchester City have seen many kit launches throughout the Club’s history, including two of the most successful launches in recent months with the 2022/23 home and away kits,” said Serena Gosling, director of Retail and Licensing of the City Football Group.

“It is exciting to be able to work with PUMA to announce the launch of our first kit in the metaverse today. As a club, we continually explore new ways to innovate, collaborate and use the latest technology to challenge ourselves and ensure we engage with all areas of our fan base, particularly our younger audiences who are the next generation of fans.” .

The Manchester City third shirt features a design inspired by the Manchester worker bee, a symbol of Mancunian character.

The new physical third kit shirt has two models. The Authentic Jersey features ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, making it the lightest and most comfortable PUMA jersey ever made. The Replica version is made from 100% recycled polyester and equipped with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable for 90 minutes and beyond, no matter the time, field or location. Both jerseys are made from 100% recycled materials.

Celebrate Manchester creativity with the Manchester City 2022/23 Third Kit available from August 4 at PUMA Stores, PUMA.com, the City Store at the Etihad Stadium Store, mancity.com/shop and Land of Games on Roblox at https://www.roblox.com/groups/14466783/Puma-!/store and in retail stores around the world.