Prime Video: The film that combines drama and action in an INTENSE way; Won an Important Award | Trailer

For this reason, we have made the selection of a film production that had its premiere in 2004 and for many lovers of action and drama it has become a classic; According to the Sensacine portal, it obtained almost 95% approval from critics and users of the page dedicated to the seventh art.

What is “Man on Fire” about?

This is the tape that bears the title “Man on fire” or in Spanish “Man on fire”, which has a duration of 146 minutes full of adrenaline and with an intense story that surrounds anyone from the first minute.

“Man on Fire” is an American film that follows the story of a Washington government agent disappointed with his life, who unenthusiastically accepts the job of protecting a girl named Lupita Ramos whose parents have received several kidnapping threats for which they the way they decide to protect her is by having the little girl in the hands of the authority and thus be safer and calmer.

As the days go by, he begins to have unknown feelings that lead her to protect her more intensely until they take her out of his hands and he decides to do everything to find the kidnappers responsible for the act.

A film full of action and drama

This film was made under the direction of Tony Scott, with the script by Brian Helgeland and the main performances by Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken and Radha Mitchell.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted on Prime Video that obtained the nomination at the Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Young Actress for Fanning, which was made with photography by Paul Cameron and with performances by Marc Anthony , Giancarlo Giannini and Rachel Ticotin:

