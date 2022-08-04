president Alves wants Cristiano Ronaldo

What comes from Brazil has something sensational, and it concerns Cristiano Ronaldo. After the break with Erik Ten Hag after the Portuguese champion left the stadium before the final whistle of the last friendly match, the future from Manchester seems further and further away. For CR7, however, the doors of European football are ajar due to the exorbitant demands of him when compared in proportion to his years of his (37). From the Carioca state comes an offer as curious, but stimulating: in this case Ronaldo could move overseas and, perhaps, catalyze attention on it for what would be the last call-up in his career for the 2022 World Cup. Corinthians, champion from Brazil, he offered to give one last, great chance to the five-time Golden Ball, through the mouth of President Dulio Monteiro Alves; “Dream big, we are the Corinthians! There are Willian, Renato Augusto, in football everything is possible and I have an obligation to give my best to my team. Is it possible to get to Ronaldo? I don’t know, we’re not trying, but we’re vigilant. Imagine what it means for CR7 to play in Brazil ”.

