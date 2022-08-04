Platinum blonde, almost white excentric: Kim Kardashian’s hair is the top

No.new look for Kim Kardashian’s hair: a platinum blonde long bob, almost white excentric was sported by the style icon on Instagram

The long bob seems to be a trend: it is no longer just long hair that fascinates; the number of VIPs who have succumbed to the cut showing looks with this length is more and more numerous. We saw it on Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Keira Knightley; but the last to be charmed and to launch a trend all her own is Kim. There Kim Kardashian’s hair it is not only renewed thanks to the long bob but above all thanks to the choice of color; a platinum blonde, almost white excentric. And would you have the courage to copy her very original look?

You know, Kim is not someone who follows trends but who dictates them. She, who has always had the courage to break the mold and let your personality shine through also through the choices of look. Excessive dresses, flashy make-up and unique hairstyles have marked the red carpets. Today he wins us over with a new cut and a new color: a platinum blonde long bob, almost white excentric.

After wearing a dress of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, Kim seems to want to pay homage once again to the style icon actress and does so by choosing an almost white excentric platinum blonde that has conquered fans on social media. It is certainly not her, however, the first icon of today to relaunch this color; Kristen Stewart during Cannes in 2016 or Anne Hathaway are just a few examples of stars they already have succumbed to platinum blonde.

Kim though it is not one of half measures: Platinum blonde is so flashy it looks white and this shade stands out even more thanks to its contrasting complexion. To make the new look is even more strikingthe star has chosen to pose on social media with a natural-toned make-up, a black blouse and focusing on an extremely bright cut and color.

There Kim Kardashian’s hair it is very bright, it highlights the beauty of the style icon. She definitely makes us want to book a hair salon session for say goodbye to split ends and start again with a new trendy look.