Pinocchio with Tom Hanks premieres on Disney+ Day

The global celebration of Disney+Day come back thursday 8th september and will last until the D23 Expo, the ultimate event for Disney fans, presented by Visa in Anaheim, California.

To celebrate, Disney+ will feature special experiences for fans and subscribers, new content from the streaming service’s main brands, among others “Pinocchio,” the new live-action Disney movie, which will premiere at Disney+Dayon September 8.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker