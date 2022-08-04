Pinocchio with Tom Hanks premieres on Disney+ Day

The global celebration of Disney+Day come back thursday 8th september and will last until the D23 Expo, the ultimate event for Disney fans, presented by Visa in Anaheim, California.

To celebrate, Disney+ will feature special experiences for fans and subscribers, new content from the streaming service’s main brands, among others “Pinocchio,” the new live-action Disney movie, which will premiere at Disney+Dayon September 8.

The trailer and poster for the film, which stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans, are available now. In addition to “Pinocchio”, Disney + will announce in the coming months more premieres for the Disney+Day from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Sign up today! Create your account at Disney+use this link and enjoy series and movies

Robert ZemeckisAcademy Award® winner, directs this live-action version of “Pinocchio”the endearing story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo it is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key It’s “Honest” John. Additionally, Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Braco embodies Sofia the Seagull, a new character, along with LUke Evans like The Coachman.

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the producers of “Pinocchio”with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers.

Keep reading