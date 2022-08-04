The expression perfect storm comes from the title of a book by the writer, journalist and filmmaker Sebastian Junger, which became popular as a result of its adaptation for the well-known Wolfgang Petersen film starring George Clooney. It is an expression that is associated with the combination of several anomalies (in the case of film, climatic anomalies) that give rise to an extremely serious situation almost impossible to overcome with everyday instruments available in a specific field.

Normally, although they seem to be the result of chance, most crisis situations linked to human action always have antecedents and are generated by one or more causal chains that end up leading to an extreme situation. Naturally, a ‘perfect storm’ like the current one, at least in economics, will have enormous consequences and will cause transformations beyond the economic, because in a relational world like the current one, everything is connected.

Unfortunately, everything is interpreted in economic terms, as if there was nothing relevant beyond economic events and these were the engine and not the consequence. And right now, there are starting to be many signs that we are headed for a ‘perfect storm’ in the world economic order, which looks set to cause a series of great transformations in almost all areas.

To go into detail, in this year that seemed to be the first post-pandemic and recovery, the successive crises are going away, not just happening, but synergistically combining, with what their threatening ‘wave front’, as in the aforementioned film, it seems impossible to deal with the typical methods used by the crisis cabinets of high governance.

Nothing that we raise our eyes on the recent past, does not enter any of the prevention capabilities about what could happen, which is a cruel metaphor for a time in which the technologies that are giving the most benefits and power to a series of global companies are called – what an irony! – “predictive technologies”.

predict the past

It is said that most economists are very good at predicting the past, but they seem unable to anticipate what will happen. Perhaps, in that they coincide with what Steve Jobs said in his famous speech at Stanford University: “You can’t connect the different points looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So they must trust that somehow the dots will connect in the future. They must trust in something: your guts, fate, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it made all the difference in my life.”

Connecting the dots and relating them to energy today is important because we live in a global relational and totally interdependent world as everything is connected in the workings of today’s world. Without that relational aspect, covid-19 would not have spread in 90 days to 190 countries around the planet. But there are several relational aspects, and not necessarily linear. Let’s see.

Clean energy is going to be the key to the future of any viable economy.



It was the scientist James Lovelock, creator of the hypothesis Gaiawho spread the idea that the Earth, in its dimension of nature, is a interconnected, self-regulating system in which life has helped keep the planet’s environment relatively stable for billions of years. But a key system for this self-regulation to exist, as it has for centuries and millennia, is that of the climate system of the atmosphere that surrounds the earth. And that self-regulation, according to the measurements of climate scientists, is altering and raising the temperature at a planetary level with enormous consequences.

International organizations such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was launched in May 1992, entered into force on March 21, 1994, generating international agreements whose objective is to reduce the emissions of six gases of the greenhouse effect, the GHGs —which cause global warming—: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, nitrous oxide and three fluorinated industrial gases: hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons and sulfur hexafluoride.

It’s a laudable attempt, but the harsh climate reality is moving much faster than the bureaucracy and the action promoted in the agreements that try to achieve said objective. An example: the famous Kyoto Protocol it was agreed on December 11, 1997, but did not enter into force until February 16, 2005, eight years later. The Doha Amendment was then signed as an extension to the Kyoto Protocol, which entered into force on December 31, 2020.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement negotiated during the XXI Conference on Climate Change (COP 21) by the 195 member countries in the same framework of the UNFCCC that establishes measures to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The agreement seeks keep average global temperature rise below 2°C (above pre-industrial levels) and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C, recognizing that this would significantly reduce the risks and effects of climate change.

On June 1, 2017, the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the withdrawal of his country from this agreement, given his campaign promises in favor of the economic interests of the nation. Current President Joe Biden redirected this and on his first day in office signed presidential executive orders rejoining the Paris Agreement, which became official on February 19, 2021. There are many more lengthy and cumbersome details throughout this political ‘bureaucracy’.

Meanwhile, the world climate continues, it seems that quickly and inexorably, its ascent. It is already measured the month of June 2022 has been the third warmest June in the world since there are records, as reported by the monthly bulletin of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). It was the second warmest month in Europe, with some 1.6°C above average, and the third warmest June on record in the world, with some 0.31°C.

The latest Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reflects that the increase in the frequency and intensity of heat waves can be attributed, without a doubt, to climate change caused by human activity on the planet. Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) affirms that in the coming years the heat waves will continue and “will be more frequent and intense” than those observed this year. And he emphasizes that it is “especially important” to have reliable public data to “better prepare for what lies ahead.”

The planetary economy of the 21st century is extremely relational

Earlier I pointed out that the factor that relates and connects all planetary ecosystems is the global climate system, which is characterized by being dynamic and changing. But now with a proven bias in the rise of its average temperatures, which causes changes in the world’s ecosystems, such as in the poles and glaciers (accelerated melting); successive waves of ultra-high temperatures, which are the essential factor for the enormous multitude of terrifying fires, including those of the 6th generation that exceed current means of extinguishing them; as well as a growing and unusual frequency of extreme weather events (the terrifying multiplication of fires that we are witnessing in Spain is a good example).

The sustainability of the economy, forms of work and business models is being altered as much as the ecosystems of nature. The evolution of economic ecosystems and global industries did not contemplate, for the most part, the now inescapable factor of sustainability related to the planet, which, in turn, is connected to energy expenditure since they were planned (that is to say) with a view to the false panacea of ​​growth. All the rulers of all countries, corporations and companies continue to speak in terms of growth. Endless growth on a limited planet whose climate is getting hotter and hotter? Isn’t that a huge inconsistency? Well yes, and it is a lethal inconsistency.

So much so that global technological infrastructures have been planned only under the paradigm of endless growth and consumption, without paying attention to their climate sustainability and energy consumption. Planned obsolescence is a concept that comes from that paradigm. There are many examples, but I will give a few: global computing that has been deployed at the pace of Moore’s Law is not sustainable, nor is the infrastructure of the ‘cloud’ or the content platforms and social networks, which have a carbon footprint very big.

Each Google search results in at least 0.2 grams of carbon dioxide being emitted. Those searches produce 1.18 million tons of CO2 every day, watching YouTube videos, 5,358 tons of CO2 every day. And not only that. The world’s information and communication technologies consume between 6% and 9% of the world’s energy and this proportion is expected to grow from 10% to 20% until 2030.

That is an enormous magnitude and unfeasible in the long term. The war in Ukraine has acted as a catalyst accelerating the changes. That terrible war had to take place to show to what extent Europe, in general, and Germany and its neighbors, in particular, were, are, countries dependent on Russian gas supplies. This war and its consequences should give pause to countries and their companies, which must change their culture regarding energy consumption.

The prestigious scientist Avelino Corma told me that if we change our culture regarding energy expenditure, we could live just as well spending 15% less than now. But the harsh reality prevails. If you read carefully about what ‘Industry 4.0’ is and how it describes it, you will not see the slightest reference to sustainability, nor to energy, and how this new industrial wave must spend the energy it needs. Industry 4.0 will be energetically sustainable or it will not be. And the same the ‘energetic behavior’ of any company, family or citizen.

It is urgent to change the global paradigm of consumption, moving from quantity to ‘quality’ and save raw materials and energy when producing goods and services. The viability of the world economy and the quality of human life depend on it. And this is a total culture change about our ways of life. Connect the dots by looking back at what we’ve done about it so far, as Steve Jobs said.

Saving energy, and that this energy comes from renewable sources will be the essential factor for companies to be sustainable environmentally (minimizing their carbon footprint) and economically feasible (and this is going to happen more and more because they save energy). The era of energy waste is over. Going off fossil fuels is already imperative for a viable planet for humans. Any viable economic solution is going to go through clean energy. And that is going to be decisive for any company, regardless of the sector. And this is not something to discuss, it is something that reality is going to inevitably impose on us, sooner rather than later, whether we like it or not.

