Pat McAfee admits to misplanning the fight against Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam

Pat McAfee has become one of WWE’s most beloved commentators. His personality and his natural way of narrating the fights have led him to succeed in the company. Nevertheless, Pat has also shown his ability in the ring. He already did it in NXT, and he continues to do it on the main roster.

In this sense, his last match took place at WWE SummerSlam, where he faced Happy Corbin in a very personal fight. However, despite his victory, the SmackDown commentator was not satisfied after the contest. This was made clear during the most recent edition of his podcast on YouTube (transcription courtesy of WrestlingNews.co):

“There were some moments in that match where i really thought i should have prepared it in a different way. For example, when entering the stadium. I took a deep breath of that moist air, and it was thick. It was a thick sauna because it was supposed to rain. The weather forecast for two weeks or a week, even the morning before, was that it was going to rain. Whenever it is hot and rainy, it means that there will be a lot of humidity, and I didn’t even think about it while training in my air conditioned basement.

That affected me immediately on the day of the event. I walked in and this is not a stadium or a closed area. It’s going to be hot as hell here. As I walk, I start to sweat. I haven’t even done anything and I’m soaking wetSo I started to hydrate. I started drinking water and Gatorades. I definitely thought that I should have trained a little differently for this match. I should have gone outside a bit. I sinned a bit of a beginner for not thinking that she would be out.

Obviously the (ring) ropes were wet. They were a bit slippery. The shoes he was wearing, he hadn’t worn on the ropes. So there were a lot of things that, as they were happening, I thought to myself: ‘Damn idiot’. Beginner. You are so dumb’“.

After several weeks of feuding, Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin finally settled their differences in the ring at the biggest event of the summer. The victory fell on the side of the SmackDown commentator, thus achieving his second victory on the WWE main roster after his victory against theory at WrestleMania 38.

