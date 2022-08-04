Paola Núñez mocked the Kardashians with a video about “surgeries”

Paola Núñez talked about how it went with her plastic surgeon. Photo: AFP

As Paola Nunez is one of the famous ones who has not been spared from accusations for her alleged abuse of Botox, the actress spoke about the surgeries and beauty trends for the future, mocking in passing Kim Kardashian and her sisters.

The star of the series “Resident Evil” used sarcasm to confront those who criticize her for allegedly resorting to the scalpel and confessed in a video that at 44 years of age she went to the surgeon to get some “fixes” on her face .

Paola Núñez talks about her surgeries and makes fun of the Kardashians

Through his stories on Instagram, Paola Núñez showed the “surgeries” to which he submitted presuming that even the kardashian sisters they will follow his trend, which seems to be pride in wrinkles.

“Hi guys. I just want to stop by Instagram to show you a little about my surgeries. I went to the doctor because I didn’t get wrinkles, I’m 44 years old and I said ‘that’s not normal, I want to look my age’” Paola Núñez points out at the beginning of her video

The protagonist of “Love in Custody” began to show the results of her “surgery” and added that even the Kardashians will follow what she sees as a trend for 2025.

“I got these three little lines here, which are apparently called crow’s feet, I had no idea. I made these other ones here, I told him ‘make me three and three’, because each one is quite expensive. Apparently, this is what is coming for 2025, all the Kardashians are going to start doing it. You know, the new trend, you always have to be at the forefront and wrinkles, that’s what comes “ Paola Nunez

The actress dropped the rumors about her use of botox when teaching another characteristic that has between eyebrow and eyebrow.

“This frown, that I realized that everyone has two lines, and I told him ‘make me something more original’, so he made me these that are useless, that are like wavy, they seem super original to me; he is very good And he made me these lines up here too ” Paola Nunez

Continuing with her irony, the TV star added the stories to her publication, “but go with someone who does them well for you, it’s very expensive but beauty costs” and “let’s see how twenty-somethings do it to look good, poor people” .

Due to her way of responding to those who claim that “something” was done to her face, Paola Núñez’s video went viral.