Opus Dei makes lemonade with Pope Francis

It was in 2003 when, much against its will, Opus Dei captured world media attention through The Da Vinci Codethe novel by Dan Brown that took advantage of the obscurantist image projected by the Work of Josemaria Escrivá de Balaguer to concoct an argument that, with the topics about that institution -and others about the Church in general-, and from the hand of Tom Hanks, in 2006 filled the cinemas, the author’s pocket and also increased the discredit of that ecclesial reality.

Very soon they saw in Opus Dei that they could do nothing to counteract that bad image. She rained on wet. As much as they protested and tried to shake off the labels of colluders, sectarians, manipulators, reactionaries… that they already carried, the impact of the novel and the film was devastating.





Then the ‘lemonade doctrine’ arose, that is, trying to turn the bitterness of the moment into a bittersweet possibility of being transparent, of opening doors so that they could come in and audit them. No matter how deep the strangers penetrated, it would be very difficult to find the rooms that had opened those lunatic and fanatical beings until the murder invented by Dan Brown. What they would see would always be much better than what the movie screens were showing.

Some attempts by independent journalists, such as John L. Allen, who wrote books on “the truth of the rituals, secrets and power” of Opus Dei, or films about Escrivá such as you will find dragons, by film directors as prestigious as Roland Joffe. And the best thing that could happen, and where the Work moves best, is that little by little the silence returned, and the calm, on her.

Sugaring the ‘motu proprio’

Now, when this August 4 the apostolic letter comes into force in the form of motu proprio ad charisma tuendum, there are traces of lemonade in the way in which the Work has accepted the indications that Francisco makes to them in itin which he even modifies some aspects of the apostolic constitution u sitin which John Paul II instituted them in 1982 as a personal prelature.

There is lemonade starting with the letter that the current prelate, Fernando Ocáriz, sent to the members of the Work as soon as the apostolic constitution was approved praedicate evangeliumon March 19, with which Francis intends to reform the Vatican Curia and where the ’embryo’ of this appears proprio motuwhere it is said that the prelatures will depend on the congregation for the Clergy, and not on the Bishops.

And there is a bittersweet aftertaste sprinkled with a lot of Christian resignation in the letter that the prelate redirects to them at the very moment it is made public Ad charisma tuendumwhere the points that the Work has to change in its Statutes are specified and that, according to Ocáriz, “we accept filially”.

Not a reproach or complaint

There is not a reproach, not a slight complaint, not even when the possibility of prelates reaching episcopal rank is vetoeddignity that in the Work has always been displayed with both pride and discretion, and that without a doubt, in that area of ​​perfection and excellence, must inevitably sting.

It was, moreover, unthinkable, that these measures could be received by an institution that makes sanctification in all environments its motto as crudely as some new movements have done that grew along with it in the years of John Paul IIand let’s not say with that myriad of institutes that have grown on the humus of a re-evangelization and that copied from the institution created by the saint of Barbastro only the taste for hierarchization and a certain elitism.

A ‘motu proprio’ without comment

Nor has there been “exegesis” on the content of the proprio motu of Francis. Opus Dei has limited itself to publishing it, posting the prelate’s letters on its website and networks and preparing a text in which, through questions and answers, offers already glossed Francisco’s writing.

Not even the inventors of the ‘lemonade doctrine’ have made a single comment, which is proof to the nine that it’s back in business. Neither have the most reactionary elements opposed to this Pope spearheaded this issue, which also seems to be another symptom. Only some epigones have shown some objection, pretending that Bergoglio corrects Wojtyla, as if they were unaware that the Polish Pope bet no less strongly when he agreed to convert that initiative that emerged from some spiritual exercises in 1928 into a kind of personal diocese with a power and influence far superior to its canonical limits.

They know very well in the Opus that, although they may have been the first to formulate the doctrine of lemonade, the history of the Church is full of bitterness that usually goes by neighborhoods. Without going any further, those that mark out that of the Jesuits, such as the current Pope, who clearly remembers when John Paul II intervened the Society of Jesus. It was in 1981. A year before the explosion of joy in Opus Dei for the privilege of becoming the first (and only) personal prelature of the universal Church.

