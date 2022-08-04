Ombre hair is the most elegant way to effortlessly disguise roots

We have seen the balayage and, more recently, a combination of both, the foilyagebut if there is a trend that remains, it is the ombre hair. Maybe it’s the legacy of overgrown roots—or it’s probably just that we’re all in need of a low-maintenance hair color—but whatever the reason, it seems just about everyone is jumping on the lazy-cool trend.

Just pay attention to Bella Hadid, who posted a video on her TikTok with an ombré fringe (it shouldn’t work in theory, but obviously it does), as well as Kérastase Ambassador Emily Ratajkowski, who has already made the switch to blonde hair with her natural darker roots peeking out on top.

While the balayage focuses on sweeps multidimensional colors applied to entire strands, the ombre hair it focuses less on vertical highlights and lowlights blended seamlessly between other shades, and is more geared towards grading color from the dark roots at the top of the hair, to the lighter ends.

The classic ombre – often featuring auburn or dark blonde roots that transition to caramel-honey mids and light blonde tips – continues to be a big hit with our favorite celebs like Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, and Anne Hathaway, who are true fans that work for us. full inspiration.

However, there seems to be more than one way to get into this hair coloring trend. The most recent, known as ‘graded roots’, is the one that allows you to look the roots grown in all its glory. Take a cue from model Hailey Bieber, who sports blonde hair with naturally dark roots and lighter ends. The best thing about this look? If you skipped your last appointment to do your highlights, you’re probably already wearing it.

Find out which celebrities have joined the ombre hair trend then to follow suit…