Oaxaca. Intern doctors will have protection in rural communities

The Secretary of Public Security of the state and the Benito Juárez Autonomous University of Oaxaca (UABJO) agreed to toast protection schemes for medical interns in rural communities, in order to avoid threats against them and protect their physical integrity.

The students demonstrated to demand a safe job when they are sent to their internships, after the murder of the student Erick David Andrade, which occurred in the state of Durango.

In the protest, the students, mainly from the UABJO Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, demanded perform a safe social serviceespecially in communities in some regions of the state such as the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, where three years ago one of his companions was raped and imprisoned, they pointed out.

“The case of our brother, our partner and colleague Erick Andrade, has revolutionized, it has been the straw that broke the camel’s back. It is not fair that when we fulfill our dreams, they end In a blink of an eye“.

“We will go to communities alone or without support, how do you want us to do our work in an environment of violence and where women and men are harassed?” warned a spokesman.

The students insisted on the demand for safe spaces for intern doctors, who did not have the opportunity to choose the best places to offer their social service, given the lack of dialogue between authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Health Services of Oaxaca (SSO), they specified.

Now that they go to communities alone, they asked not to carry out their work in an environment of violence, especially in protecting women who suffer harassment.

SSP will provide protection to intern doctors

In response to the demonstration, the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of the state, Dalia Baños Noyola, affirmed that a first work table was held with the director of the Faculty of Medicine for 200 students who will provide their services in various communities.

After the meeting, it was agreed establish protocols to ensure their safety and physical integrity, said the state official.

He affirmed that the places where there is greater risk are the municipalities of Costa, the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the Papaloapan Basin and police security will be reinforced at these points for medical interns

Meanwhile, the rector of the UABJO, Cristian Carreño, stated that the safety of university students, mainly interns, must be guaranteed.

“My duty is to take care of my colleagues, they are like my children. I have to be aware of them, so much so that on vacation we met four times with the students to attend to your requests,” said

“Today, in person, they are already taking their clinical fields. We made a reorganization and everyone who is requesting a clinical field will have it.”

Said reorganization was worked with the Secretary of Health and the Secretary of Security, pointed out the rector.

ROA