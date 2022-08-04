Nvidia RTX 3050, Windows 11, Ryzen 5 and 512GB SSD

In this return to school we have noticed the importance of laptops, which Help students complete their activities simple or the most complicated, depending on your area of ​​study.

In the morning we share a laptop for gaming of the Dell brand, which unfortunately sold out. And if you are still looking for a computer to carry out all kinds of heavy activities, right now in Amazon Mexico we can find the Dell G5 5515 laptop at its lowest historical price for 18,999 pesos.





Dell G5 5515 Laptop, 15.6 Inch, Ryzen 5, 8GB/512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050, Windows 11.

This computer, when sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, has free shipping for all users and delivery will be faster only for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. And we can pay it up to 12 monthly payments without interest.

In addition, for its price we can add a accidental damage insurance for three years that covers bumps, drops, liquid spills and voltage variations from day one with a additional price of 4,274 pesos.

As for ports, it has a 3.5 jack for headphones, an HDMI 2.1, two USB2.0 type A and a USB-C. And his 15.6-inch Full HD display1920 x 1080, 120 Hz, anti-glare, non-touch, with 250 nits of brightness and a wide viewing angle (WVA).

Also, the Dell laptop comes in a configuration of 8GB of RAM, 512GB of solid-state drive storage and a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, specialized for games, which integrates six of the eight cores based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture. In addition, it has a frequency of 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz (Turbo),

And it has a Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, with 12 million transistorsan 8 nanometer photolithography, a maximum clock frequency of 1.78 Hz and a transfer speed of 224 GB/s.





