Not only Paola and Chiara: sisters and brothers united in music

Some weeks ago, in the series of concerts that Max Pezzali held at San Siro, two sisters met, who in the nineties began to sing just like choristers of 883: Paola and Chiara Iezzi they then carved out a space of their own in the world of music, making us dream first with the victory in the New Proposals of the Sanremo Festival in 1997 (Friends like beforedo you remember?), subsequently giving us real catchphrases, including the most famous Vamos a bailar.

But Paola and Chiara are not the only sisters to have sung together: The recording environment is full of cases where there are brothers who play in the same group. We propose the most famous: let us know if you knew, and which of them is your favorite family group!

The Jacksons 5

No one has yet managed to make a television series about the history of the Jackson family. A pity, because there would be many anecdotes to tell. Michael, evidently the most famous branch of his entire family tree, began singing with brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon, in the Jackson 5 group – which was later renamed The Jackson when Randy joined them. But sisters Rebbie, La Toya and, most importantly, Janet, also embarked on successful solo careers.

Mara Sattei and Tha Supreme

Perhaps not everyone knows that the singer of The sweet life and the rapper of Blunt in Swishland they are brothers. They both love music, and they have achieved success at different times in their lives: Mara Sattei had participated in Amici in 2014, but it is also thanks to the collaborations with her little brother, Tha Supreme, that her songs have enjoyed ever increasing successto the point that she wanted him as a producer of Universehis debut album.

Oasis

Oasis are the famous Manchester band that since the nineties has given a new meaning to the term britpopwith their rock that has been able to represent a generation, as in the beautiful one Wonderwall. The two most prominent members are Liam and Noel Gallagher, two Irish brothers who emigrated to England to escape from a violent father. Their musical genius is as famous as their quarrels: the last one, in 2009, also led to the dissolution of the group. Now we are talking about a reunion …

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas, three brothers who achieved popularity by participating in some television productions that were aired on the Disney Channel. In particular, they were the protagonists (along with Demi Lovato) of the film Camp Rock. Despite the three cultivating important solo projects, the family remains absolutely fundamental to them.

The Beach Boys

They have been the stereotype of California as a land of sun, sea and funthe perfect representatives of the surf culture that was born in the United States of the sixties. The Beach Boys are the three brothers, Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their schoolmate, Al Jardine. And even though they haven’t produced any new music in a decade or so, they are still in business.

Motta and his sister Alice

When Motta wrote the song Something normalhe sent it to Francesco De Gregori to find out what he thought. He advised him to sing it with a woman, so the Tuscan singer-songwriter chose one of his favorite voices: that of his sister Alice.

The Bee Gees

They are famous for their falsetto cantata, for writing the soundtrack of Saturday night fever and for making the history of disco music. They are the three brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibbs: in short, the Bee Gees, where “Bee” represents the pronunciation of the B of “brothers”, precisely because the kinship of the members is a fundamental part of the identity of the group. With the deaths of Maurice and Robin, the Bee Gees went out of business in 2012.

The Verdena

Alberto and Luca Ferrari are the brothers who, together with bassist Roberta Sammarelli (who came from a female punk group with an iconic name, the Porno Nuns), form the Verdena, which the Italian press has since the beginning continued to baptize as “the Italian Nirvana”. They were originally called Verbena, like a plant, but they decided to substitute d for b after discovering that there was an American band of the same name.

The AC / DC

After dropping out of school, Angus and Malcolm Young took up different careers: the first worked as a designer for a magazine, the other in a bras factory. At some point, finally, they decided to combine their musical inspiration, and started one of the most famous bands in rock. Moreover, the name of the group was found by the sister of the two, who read the word AC / DC (Alternate Current / Direct Current) on an appliance and found it suitable to express the electricity and dynamism of their music.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish’s third name, Pirate, was chosen by her brother Finneas Baird O’Connell, who is four years older. Educated from an early age to music, it does not seem at all strange that the two work so closely, also and above all for the works of their more famous sister.

The Hansons

They called themselves Hanson Brothers, because they were three brothers: Ike, Zac and Tay, but because they were beautiful, people got confused and called them “handsome brothers”, good-looking brothers. So, before releasing their most famous single, MMMBop, they opted only for the surname: Hanson. They still play, and they produce very funny videos.