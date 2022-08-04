“Not knowing is appalling.” Fans ask Marvel to put a warning at the beginning of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Movie News

The fourth installment of the god of thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, has Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as protagonists again.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the god of thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, has brought back one of the veteran characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe giving it a very dramatic new story. Jane Fosterthe scientist who played Natalie Portman at the beginning of the UCM, has returned after almost a decade and has done so as the new bearer of the Mjolnir.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, has adapted one of the plots of the comics: Jane Foster has cancer and Thor’s hammer, although it gives her strength, also takes her life. Some Marvel fans have celebrated that a subject like this is dealt with on the big screen, but there are others who ask the studio to put a warning in the film.

“If you are planning to go see Thor: Love and Thunder and you’re sensitive about cancer/cancer treatment, it’s a recurring theme and driver of the film’s plot… Be prepared and take care of yourself if necessary,” one Twitter user shared.

“No spoilers, but Thor: Love and Thunder should have had a warning for the graphic representation of cancer and not knowing it going in is appalling“, indicates another user of the famous social network.

“Yesterday I sat down to see Thor 4, which adapts the story of Mighty Thor. She knew that in the comics Jane has cancer. She has been mentioned many times since the movie was announced and yet, cancer scenes are hard. Be prepared if you’ve lost someone to cancer,” shares another person.

Another user has highlighted the importance of showing stories like this. “The story of Jane Foster is very emotionally charged for me. My mother and a close friend of mine both battled cancer a couple of years ago. Thor’s desire to protect Jane and Jane’s fight to keep fighting has impacted me. I think we all need to hear a story like this“.

But the issue of Jane Foster’s cancer has not been the only warning from fans. For a user of Redditis the kidnapping of children by the villain hat (Christian Bale): “The film follows children in danger. I’ll leave it at that. I spent the entire film on edge and the anxiety was so high that it was difficult to enjoy it… Just so you know if you go to see her.”

Thor: Love and Thunder It is set after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. The god of thunder leaves New Asgard together to the Guardians of the Galaxy and soon he will have to face an enemy that seeks to assassinate all the gods. Next to him will be Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Jane Foster Y Korg (Waititi).

