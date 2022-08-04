Netflix: the movie releases in August 2022

From an interesting Argentine production that Netflix “rescued” to add to their titles of the month, going through the new comedy of kevin hart from delusional premise, until the return of Jamie Foxx Like an undaunted vampire slayer, the streaming service offers heterogeneous proposals in August with action and comedy well ahead.

*These are the top movies coming to Netflix this month:

Sump Netflix

The director’s Korean film Jung Byung-gil promises high doses of action and adrenaline. “A man wakes up with amnesia. Directed by a voice on a device in his ear, he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a girl.” about the fiction that puts the focus, precisely, on the Carter of the title (played by Joo Won), that individual who does not remember anything of his past and who wakes up in the worst possible context.

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged North Korea and the United States, Carter not only realizes that he has a mysterious device whose function he does not know, but also a lethal bomb in his mouth. As if this were not enough, he is persecuted by the CIA without knowing the reasons either, and he must find a way to survive in this scenario ruled by hostility and lack of identity. Lee Sung-jae, Jeong So-ri Y Kim Bo Min They are also part of the cast.

The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century Netflix

One of the most anticipated releases of the month on the streaming platform is the documentary directed by Matías Gueilburt and produced by Sebastián Gamba and Julian Rousso, who had already delivered a great production with Vilas: You will be what you should be or you will be nothing. In this case, the team focuses on the mechanism that allowed the so-called “robbery of the century” to take place, the most notorious bank robbery in our country, and which occurred in 2006, when “a group of men entered a bank in Buenos Aires, He took 23 hostages, stole millions of dollars and jewelry from safes, then evaporated.” .

The documentary will have revealing testimonies that aim to answer the same question asked by Netflix: “How did the protagonists of this fact get away with it?” Those responsible for the robbery will give their version of the events in this unmissable August premiere.

Day shift Netflix

After power project, Jamie Foxx makes his return to the streaming platform as producer and star of Day shift, the first film by JJ Perry (recognized figure in the world of martial arts), written by Tyler Tice Y Shay Hatten, in which he plays Bud Jablonski, a vampire hunter who moves on a countdown.

The man has only one week to raise a large sum of money to pay for his daughter’s education and other necessities. Therefore, he takes that turn to neutralize the vampires that may come your way. However, as Netflix reveals, “making a living could kill you” and it is in those stretches where Foxx once again stands as one of Netflix’s most important action figures alongside Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. the cast of Day shift has the names of Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo Y Scott Adkins.

No return Netflix

For those who could not enjoy it at the time of its premiere, this month it arrives on Netflix No return, Miguel Cohan’s debut feature, a co-production between Argentina and Spain, starring Leonardo Sbaraglia, Federico Luppi, Bárbara Goenaga and Martín Slipak. The kick-off of the feature film is the course of a man accused of running over a young man and fleeing the scene. However, when he is released from prison four years later, he begins to collect evidence that proves he was not responsible.

No return puts on the table, without instructive messages, how individuals operate when Justice does not give them an answer quickly. In this case, we see this represented in the figure of the father of the victim of the act, who resorts to the media to demand that a sentence be accelerated. The domino effect generates the accusation of an innocent man, whom he will face without having full conviction that he was responsible, blinded by the pain caused by the premature death of his son..

my two lives Netflix

It’s always a pleasure to see Lili Reinhart commanding a project. In this case, the actress of Riverdale, Wall Street Scammers Y Chemical Hearts, stars in the film and also plays the role of executive producer.

Reinhart plays Natalie, a young woman who, in the midst of graduating from college, sees her life split into two parallel realities when she takes a pregnancy test. The plot, reminiscent of Sliding Doors, Peter Howitt’s feature film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, has at its center an unambiguous question: What will the future hold for Natalie? On the one hand, when she becomes pregnant, she decides to stay in her hometown. On the other hand, when her test result is negative, she takes another course and leaves for Los Angeles. “It is not just a moment that defines your life. They are all the moments”, expresses the protagonist of the film by Wanuri Kahiu in which Reinhart is accompanied by Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke WilsonY Nia Long.

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart, in the new Netflix Netflix

kevin hart produces and co-stars in the new film by John Hamburg (My girlfriend Polly, the little fockers) in which he has Mark Wahlberg as a partner. Hart stars as Sonny, a man who spent years raising his children until he feels the need for some time to himself, as the children and his wife embark on a journey together. When you find yourself alone at home after so long, Sonny decides to call his great friend Huck (Wahlberg), who has a reputation for “partying” and who will lead the protagonist to crazy and wild situations. which will have unavoidable consequences.

Time for me It has a script by Hamburg himself and has in its cast a Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang Y Luis Gerardo Mendez.