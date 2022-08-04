Netflix: Chris Hemsworth’s hidden hacker thriller you can’t miss

If you are a thriller lover, you will surely be surprised that Chris Hemsworth has a movie of this genre on the Netflix platform. The actor known for his roles as ‘Thor’ in the Marvel film saga has also ventured into other genres of cinema and this film was one of his surprises in 2015, as it involves scenes of suspense and action that demanded a challenge for the actor. , which has been characterized by having another tone in its cinematographic collaborations.

If you still haven’t defined your plans for this weekend, this movie will surely be a good option, with which you can share moments with family or friends through Netflix. Here we tell you what film it is and a little about the cinematographic argument of this proposal so that you can take it into consideration.

Which Chris Hemsworth movie is on Netflix?

The film proposal starring Chris Hemsworth that is on Netflix is ​​the movie ‘Blackhat’ or ‘Hacker’, you can also find it in the streaming search engine as ‘Threat on the net’ and it lasts two hours. In the plot, Chris Hemsworth plays Nicholas Hathaway, a former student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has gifted computer skills.

Chris Hemsworth’s character is in prison for having been involved in cyber crimes, however, he will soon receive an unexpected visit in his cell that will change his life and his prison conditions. In this movie we can see that Chris Hemsworth leaves aside the comic touch that characterizes him in Marvel movies and tries to adapt a much more sinister role.

Netflix: What is the movie ‘Hacker’ about?

‘Hacker’ or ‘Threat in the network’, begins its story with the news of two important events that have affected two great powers in the world: China and the United States. While in the Asian country, a hacker causes the bombs stored in the Chai Wan nuclear plant, Hong Kong, to explode; In the United States, the police authorities are anguished after the Mercantile Exchange in Chicago is hacked.

Representatives of both governments link both events and will require the support of a fearsome cybercriminal: Nicholas Hathaway, a character played by Chris Hemsworth. The authorities will make you an interesting proposal to support them and take them to the location of the cyber-terrorist who is threatening both nations. But is Hathaway really collaborating in the plan in exchange for his freedom or is she planning some other move? Discover the outcome on Netflix.

