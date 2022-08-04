Napoli Foqus, Summer a Corte film until 8 August

The next appointments of Summer in Cortethe review organized by Foqus Foundation Spanish Quarters of Naples, in collaboration with Quore and the support of the Campania Region, are the following: Thursday 4 August – The hidden child (Italy / France, 2021, 110 ‘) by Roberto Andò with Silvio Orlando (Silver Ribbon 2022), Giuseppe Pirozzi, Lino Musella (Nastri d’Argento 2022 nomination), Imma Villa, Salvatore Striano, Tonino Taiuti, Roberto Herlitzka, Gianfelice Imparato, Francesco Di Leva, Enzo Casertano. One Silver Ribbon 2022, two Nastri d’Argento 2022 Nominations.

Friday 5th August – The Arminuta (Italy, 2021, 110 ‘) by Giuseppe Bonito with Sofia Fiore, Carlotta De Leonardis, Vanessa Scalera (nomination David di Donatello 2022 and nomination Nastri d’Argento 2022), Fabrizio Ferracane (nomination Nastri d’Argento 2022), Elena Lietti, Andrea Fuorto. 1 David di Donatello 2022 (non-original screenplay), 3 David di Donatello 2022 nominations, 4 Nastri d’Argento 2022 nominations (screenplay). Saturday 6 August – Diabolik (Italy, 2021, 133 ‘) by Marco Manetti and Antonio Manetti with Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone (nomination David di Donatello 2022 and nomination Nastri d’Argento 2022), Valerio Mastandrea (nomination David di Donatello 2022), Claudia Gerini, Vanessa Scalera , Serena Rossi, Alessandro Roja, Stefano Pesce, Lorenzo Pedrotti, Luca Di Giovanni, Antonino Iuorio. One David di Donatello 2022, eleven nominations David di Donatello 2022 (screenplay not original), one Nastro d’Argento 2002, eight nominations Nastri d’Argento 2022 (photography, editing).

Sunday 7 and Monday 8 August – Dunes (USA / Canada, 2021, 155 ‘) by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chen Chang, Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Six 2022 Oscars (photography, editing), ten 2022 Oscar nominations (film, non-original screenplay), one Golden Globe 2022, three Golden Globe 2022 nominations (drama, direction), five 2022 Bafta Awards (photography), eleven Bafta Award nominations 2022 (film, non-original screenplay, editing), David di Donatello 2022 nomination.

The event, curated by the artistic director Pietro Pizzimento, in collaboration with Fabio Gargano and Gaetano Di Vaio, takes place in the Corte dell’Arte di Foqus (via Portacarrese in Montecalvario, 69), the Foundation engaged in an urban regeneration project to counteract the phenomenon of marginalization and favor the socio-economic development of the Spanish Quarters and the city.