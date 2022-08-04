Movies you can’t miss on Imagen Televisión on August 7

Like every week Image Television It has very good movies to enjoy at home.

For this Sunday, August 7, starting at one in the afternoon on channel 3.1, Imagen Televisión brings two very good proposals that you cannot miss.

It will start at one in the afternoon heaven was wrongstarring Cybill Shepherd, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan O’Neal and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Louie and Corinne Jeffries form a happy marriage until a car hits the young man and he dies. 20 years later, their daughter Miranda falls in love with a boy named Alex Finch, who turns out to be the reincarnation of Louie.

This movie is rated A

It will start at three in the afternoon The couple of the yearwith Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Kiki (Julia Roberts) is the sister and assistant of a famous and insufferable Hollywood star (Catherine Zeta-Jones). To continue in the limelight, she has no other choice but to present a new movie with her ex-boyfriend (John Cusack), another famous actor, disillusioned with the world of cinema, to whom Kiki feels attracted.

This tape is also rated A.

At the end of the films you will be able to watch a marathon of the third season of bitter land, heading to the premiere of the fourth season that will premiere on Monday, August 8.

You can not lose this!

jvc