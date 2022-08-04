It may be one of the most famous games of our time, but surprisingly Roblox is also one of the best optimized. And to sample a button, its minimum and recommended requirements to play on PC.

Below we leave you all the information you need to know if your PC can move Roblox No problem. You don’t need much to get it, so if your intention is to build a PC to play Roblox it will be cheap for you.

Minimum and recommended requirements for Roblox

pulled apart Minimum and recommended requirements Operating system Windows 10 64-bit (145 euros) Processor i5 6600K ($290) RAM 1GB ($33) Graphic card DirectX 10 compatible graphics card (138 euros) HDD 20MB (80 euros)

Custom PC configurator

What you are going to need to be able to play properly, as we mentioned in our guide on server crashes, is a stable internet connection that moves between 4 and 8 Mb/s to have as seamless an experience as possible.

Beyond that, Roblox it’s one of those games that could run on a toaster. It doesn’t require a powerful computer and that makes playing from mobile or PC a very similar experience.

Roblox guides in VidaExtra