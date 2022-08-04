Microsoft Teams is now 100% optimized for Mac Apple Silicon

Microsoft Teams is updated with a native app for Macs with Apple Silicon

Currently, Microsoft Teams has become one of the preferred tools for communication. Microsoft has found a way to offer everything you need for interaction and productivity in one space and now it has taken a very big step by optimizing the application for Macs with Apple Silicon.

If you are a Mac user, you will be very used to using Slack, but one of the best alternatives to this platform is Microsoft Teams. Known as a corporate messaging app or for work teams, its functions and features make this application an essential to manage your projects.

The developers have understood the relevance it has taken among users and have launched an update that allows you to work with it efficiently with Macs that have Apple Silicon processors since was developed as a native app for macOS.

“We’re rolling out a production-grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively across the full range of Macs, including those with Apple silicon. For Mac users, this means a significant increase in the performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings.

Microsoft is committed to innovation and to the Mac, so we’re excited to bring this to our Mac users. All Mac users will be automatically updated with your most recent update to Teams. The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple Silicon is being released to customers in increments in the coming months.”

It has also been mentioned that despite the fact that the update affects the performance and proper functioning of all Macs with Apple Silicon, this new version will come gradually to all users of the different models of Apple computers with their own chips. Therefore, do not despair and be patient to be able to enjoy this new Microsoft Teams.

Also, don’t forget that Microsoft Teams is also available with the iOS app same that had a very important update a few months ago in which the Walkie-Talkie function was implemented to improve communication.