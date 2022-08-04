Michael Keaton swap for Ben Affleck explained

Why was Michael Keaton replaced by Ben Affleck in Aquaman 2? This is the explanation given by Warner Bros. Pictures.

As part of a larger report of Warner Bros. PicturesThe Hollywood Reporter newspaper discovered the real reason why Michael Keaton was replaced by Ben Affleck in Aquaman 2. A news we shared a few days ago.

The media outlet said that Michael Keaton’s scenes were changed in the sequel to Aquaman 2 because the audience tests found his appearance really confusing. They didn’t get it. People wondered how this version of Batman found its niche in DC Extended Universe. Come on, you were wondering where Ben Affleck’s Batman was.

Michael Keaton will return as Batman in Flash. She will have a truly relevant role in the movie Andy Muschietti. There they will explain how you return to the DC Universe and why he is now part of the DCEU. However, in the film we will also see Ben Affleck. And all the rumors point to a possible ultimate replacement in the movies.

A change that makes more sense than it seems

While there may be other reasons why Michael Keaton was removed from Aquaman 2, at this time this is the first reality we have about the replacement of Ben Affleck. And, things as they are, it makes a lot of sense. It would be understandable if it were true.

For much of the movie-going public, Michael Keaton within the DCEU remains an unknown commodity. He is ready to play a key role in Flash, alongside Ezra Miller, next year. In that movie, audience members will be given context about how this particular Batman came to be in this particular universe. Until then, it remains a real mystery. And many consider it preferable that Ben Affleck’s Batman return in Aquaman 2.