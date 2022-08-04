Metallica: Elected “Top Touring Metal Artists” of the last 40 years

Pollstara publication specializing in the world concert industry, has created, for its 40th anniversary, two charts that reflect the impact of box office concerts over 4 decades, more precisely in the “it was Pollistar“, That is from 1980 to today.

The two rankings present the “Top Touring Artists Of The Pollstar Era“, Which rank the top 150 artists who have repeatedly headlined since 1980 until today. The first ranking shows the best artists on tour based on gross ticket sales and the second is based on the number of tickets sold. Pollistar only took into account performances by headlining bands, omitting festival appearances and not including events where the touring artist (or band) participated as supporters.

Some noteworthy bands or artists included in the list of “Top Touring Artists Of The Pollstar Era: Boxoffice Grosses“(Receipts at the box office):

# 9 METALLIC ($ 1,219,599,179)

# 23 GUNS N ‘ROSES ($ 751,306,152)

# 27 AC / DC ($ 668,427,967)

# 41 KISS ($ 532,363,017)

# 42 DEF LEPPARD ($ 514,231,844)

# 44 IRON MAIDEN ($ 475,817,777)

# 51 MUSE ($ 413,911,387)

# 55 FOO FIGHTERS ($ 397,110,491)

# 63 MÖTLEY CRÜE ($ 367,345,912)

# 65 PEARL JAM ($ 351,816,504)

# 73 RUSH ($ 341,767,928)

# 89 Vans Warped Tour ($ 296,571,532)

# 91 VAN HALEN ($ 295,611,828)

# 97 ZZ TOP ($ 278,705,470)

# 99 SCORPIONS ($ 271,865,172)

# 100 TOOL ($ 269,044,896)

Notable artists or bands included in the “Top Touring Artists Of The Pollstar Era: Tickets Sold“(Tickets sold):

# 6 METALLICA, with 19,468,173 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 1,219,599,179

# 22 AC / DC, with 11,512,424 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 668,427,967

# 23 DEF LEPARD, with 11,321,650 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 514,231,844

# 27 Vans Warped Tour, with 10,524,715 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 296,571,532

# 30 KISS, with 9,867,419 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 532,363,017

# 35 IRON MAIDEN, with 9,187,132 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 475,817,777

# 36 ZZ TOP, with 9,104,788 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 278,705,470

# 42 MÖTLEY CRÜE, with 8,748,806 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 367,345,912

# 43 RUSH, with 8,593,428 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 341,767,928

# 44 GUNS N’ROSES, with 8,470,755 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 751,306,152

# 53 VAN HALEN, with 7,483,253 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 295,611,828

# 63 PEARL JAM, with 7,006,815 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 351,816,504

# 66 RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, with 6,846,945 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 391,478,473

# 78 MUSE, with 6,124,001 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 413,911,387

# 80 OZZY OSBOURNE, with 6,006,522 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 186,754,231

# 83 SCORPIONS, with 5,864,625 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 271,865,172

# 84 FOO FIGHTERS, with 5,815,511 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 397,110,491

# 88 PINK FLOYD, with 5,662,178 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 159,560,275

# 105 GREEN DAY, with 4,764,387 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 204,959,692

# 109 TOOL, with 4,483,293 tickets sold for a gross total of $ 269,044,896

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic spread globally, Pollstar named that of Metallica the most profitable metal tour that covered the period from 2018 to May 2019.

The 21 shows held by Metallica during this period grossed a total of $ 41.7 million, for an average gross per show of $ 1.99 million, with an average attendance of over 16,000 people. Internationally Metallica reached even higher levels, as five of the six European stadium concerts the group performed in May 2019 grossed a total of $ 28 million thanks to an average attendance of over 58,000.

The band ranks fourth with the highest grossing in the world during that period, behind only Elton John, Pink And Justin Timberlake.