Megan Fox willing to debut on OnlyFans with one of the Kardashians

The juicy amounts of money that various celebrities and influencers have managed to earn thanks to the photos they publish on OnlyFans is no secret to anyone, such is the case of Dorismar, who opened his own business with his earnings, or Karely Ruiz.

But this platform has not only attracted famous Latinos, but also Hollywood celebrities, such is the case of actress Megan Fox, who recently questioned her followers if it was a good idea for her to debut on the page.

But the protagonist of “Transformers” would not be alone in this facet, since the idea she has in mind includes one of the famous Kardashians, nothing more and nothing less than the oldest, Kourtney.

Everything happened after Fox shared the photos of a sensual session he did with the businesswoman for his clothing brand, Skims, in which they appear in lingerie and in very suggestive poses. “Should we start on OnlyFans?” the actress wrote next to the postcards.

The reactions were immediate and several of its users not only said they were more than delighted to see Megan in more private content, but also asked her to please open her account.

Kardashian and Fox became friends after they started dating their musicians Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, respectively, as the two are very close.

The courtship of the blue-eyed woman has raised a lot of controversy, as both she and her partner have revealed the unusual methods they have to show their love, such as drinking each other’s blood. While Kourtney and Travis got married a few months ago, in Italy.

