Megan Fox has brought back the side parting that millennials will love

Megan fox is a true chameleon when it comes to hair trends. The actress has sported all sorts of hairstyles, from her Tinker Bell fringe and waist-length waves to her bright pink mane, but her latest style is sure to divide fans, especially those from different backgrounds. generations.

Make a throw-back fast: do you remember that in February 2021 Generation Z canceled the side stripes? Apparently the only way to wear your hair in 2022 is with a center parting. What if we do a subtle side sweep? Sorry, it means you are no longer trending. For us millennials who grew up during the MySpace era, wearing our hair slicked to the side—as we typed rawr in our tennis shoes and we wore fingerless gloves all year round– it was the most ‘in’ thing. Thanks to endless cans of styling spray and the cheapest gel we could get our hands on, our hair basically defied gravity. Actually, it was quite impressive.

So back to the present, there’s good news for us veterans, as Megan foxofficially, has brought back side stripes. Anyone born after the mid-90s, look the other way.

The makeup artistAsh Kholm posted the following behind-the-scenes clip on July 27, which is actually a snippet from a Megan a few weeks ago with her stylist Dimitris Giannetos. He wears his hair shorter than usual, with bouncy curls, and of course the side stripe.

‘All hands on the finishing touches,’ Ash shared on TikTok, while at the time, Dimitris posted: ‘MEGAN. Shorter and bouncy for the impressive #MEGANFOX’.

Ok, it may not be the super side stripe that defies the gravity of our teenage days, but is certainly an antidote to nostalgia and leaving the obsession with medium stripes. And if there’s one thing we’re sure of, it’s that Meg can pull off any hairstyle under the sun and shine.

Article originally published by Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.