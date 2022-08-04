Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, the explosive photos uploaded on Instagram

For a long time, Megan Fox has been in the news along with her husband Machine Gun Kelly, because since the announcement of their engagement she has been involved in different rumors that have circulated on social networks, from the blood pact to her alleged pregnancy.

This time, it is once again a trend thanks to some daring photos published on her Instagram account with Kourtney Kardashian, the biggest of the ‘Sister Business’, where they defy the censorship of this social network.

This is all due to a shoot for Skims, the shapewear and clothing brand that was co-founded by Kim Karsashiam and Jens Grede. In the images, both are seen wearing black lace lingerie that showed their skin with the intimate pieces.

In this way, they invited their own fans to respond if they wanted them to open an account on the adult website, Only Fans, which generated even more comments from fans who obviously liked that idea quite a bit.

“The behind the scenes of my photo session with Kourtney. Should we open an OnlyFans account?”, wrote the actress in the description of the publication that so far has more than 4 million likes.

Controversy in Social Networks?

Despite the fact that they are some photographs taken months ago for the Skims promotional campaign, the publication also brought a bit of controversy because although many of her fans support her and are aware of everything that goes up on social networks, to others it seems a lack of respect, especially since both celebrities have children and think they should have more respect.

“I’m sorry, but no one else thinks it’s too much. Now there are many children who have phones. Does anyone else not feel sad for them?

“I literally can’t imagine any of my kids looking at this photo and saying ‘mom why did you post this?’ It’s surreal to me how out of touch you all are.”