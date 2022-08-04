Meet the Venezuelan double of Will Smith who causes a sensation on TikTok – Metro World News

Will Smith’s name invaded social networks, since in the last delivery of the Oscar Awards, the actor slapped the presenter of the evening, Chris Rock.

This fact caused a lot of surprise among the public, because they did not believe Will’s attitude.

Will Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock

In fact, a few days ago, Smith apologized, because he considered that his behavior was inappropriate.

“Everything was very blurry at the time and I already looked for Chris but he is not ready to talk to me yet and when he is he will let me know. I apologize to you Chris because my actions were unacceptable.”, he recounted in a video published on social networks.

Chris Rock spoke out respectfully, but he hinted that he is not yet ready to speak 100% on the subject, since it was a situation that left him embarrassed with the audience.

“Even when Smith slapped me, I went to work the next day because I have children. Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face. If everyone feels like a victim then no one will listen to the real victims”, He commented while performing a stand up show.

Will Smith’s double

Far from the scandals, the figure of Will became viral on the web, after a man calling himself the double of the actor appeared on the TikTok platform.

The young man is originally from Venezuela and his name is Yashual Eduardo Ávila.

The popularity of the South American has grown in recent months, as he makes different imitations of the actor.

Yashual has more than 44 thousand followers, thanks to the parodies he makes of Smith on TikTok.

Mainly, Eduardo imitates the character that made Will famous in the 90s, in the series “El Principe del Rap”.

The resemblance to Smith is considerable, reason why the young Venezuelan is already a star of social networks.